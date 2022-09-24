Jeremy Corbyn blasts Keir Starmer’s plan to open Labour party conference by singing national anthem

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jeremy Corbyn has condemned Labor leader Keir Starmer’s plans to have the party sing the national anthem at its annual conference.

Corbyn said the plan for party members to sing God Save The King at the Liverpool conference was “very, very strange”.

The former Labor Party leader suggested that the singing of the national anthem was “excessively nationalistic”.

Following the death of the Queen earlier this month and the accession of King Charles III, Keir Starmer and party leaders have decided to sing the national anthem at the Labor conference for the first time in her history.

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn argued: ‘As a country we are not going to routinely sing the national anthem at every event we go to’

Keir Starmer attended the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, paying tribute to Britain’s longest serving monarch

However, Jeremy Corbyn argued that the move was unnecessary. On Nick Robinson’s Political Thinking podcast, he said, “They’ve never done it before, there’s never been a demand for it.

“As a country, we don’t routinely sing the national anthem at every event we go to.

“We don’t sing in schools, we don’t raise the flag like in the US and other places.

“We’re not that kind of what I would call overly nationalistic.”

Keir Starmer attended the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, paying tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

He said: Elizabeth II’s death ‘marked the passing of an era’.

He added: ‘The dignity, courage, spirit, selflessness and good humor shown by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during her reign will remain with us forever.

“We are fortunate to call ourselves Elizabethans.”

The Labor leader is expected to open the conference with a tribute to the Queen just days after the monarch’s death.