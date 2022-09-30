Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily and husband Alex Andrew expecting baby girl

Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily has announced that she is expecting her first baby, turning her famous father into a grandfather.

The podcast host, 27, took to Instagram on Friday to share a black-and-white clip of herself with husband Alex Andrew touching her tenderly blooming bump as he stood in their kitchen.

Emily captioned the clip: ‘We are so excited to share that we are expecting a girl in early 2023.’

Congratulations are in order! Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily, 27, announced she is expecting her first baby with husband Alex Andrew in a sweet Instagram clip on Friday

The sweet video showed their adorable dog jumping up and joining the couple.

The couple received many congratulations from Emily’s followers, including from former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips, who wrote; ‘Congratulations honey!!!!!! Omg best news ever.’

Another person wrote: ‘THE FEEL GOOD FRIDAY we’ve been waiting for. You were put on this earth to raise a queen (in addition to everything else).

Family affair: Emily is the eldest child of Jeremy and his ex-wife Frances Cain, with her unborn baby becoming his first grandchild (pictured in 2013)

Another shared: ‘Cats out the baaaaag weeeey congratulations to you both.’

Another person posted: ‘Omg congratulations, this is great news xxxxxxxxxxxx.’

Emily married her beautiful Alex in May this year, two years after she got engaged.

Lucky couple: The podcast host took to Instagram on Friday to share a black and white clip of herself with husband Alex Andrew as he tenderly touched her blooming bump

She took to her Instagram account at the time to reveal the first look at her beautiful country wedding.

The blogger and author looked stunning in a vintage inspired high neck wedding dress from Temperley Bridal with intricate beading details.

The lace-back dress showed off a hint of skin as Emily wowed in the show-stopping ensemble.

She completed her classic look with a floor-length lace veil, with her blonde locks scraped back into an elegant ponytail.

Emily announced her engagement to the Dublin-born publicist in March 2020.

She stated that Alex had made her “the happiest girl in the whole world”, while her father also shared the photo, writing: “Very happy father.”

Happy news: Emily announced in March 2020 that she was engaged to Alex. The couple married in May 2022

Delighted: Jeremy shared his joy at the news, reposting Emily’s photo and writing: ‘Very happy dad’

She posted a photo of the couple standing in the scenic countryside, beaming as she proudly displayed her diamond ring as she snuggled up to her smiling boyfriend.

Emily is the eldest child of Jeremy and his ex-wife Frances.

After working as a marketing consultant, she has turned her attention to writing in recent years and launched the lifestyle blog Pretty Normal Me in 2015, featuring posts from the likes of Lena Dunham.

In 2017, Emily released her first book called Can I Speak To Someone In Charge?