Jeremy Clarkson will STAY as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? ‘at the moment’

Jeremy Clarkson will continue to host Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “Right now,” said ITV boss Kevin Lygo last night.

The ex-Top Gear star caused a backlash after writing that he feels “hate” for Meghan Markle and dreams of seeing her publicly humiliated after the row over her incendiary Netflix docuseries.

Mr Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios, said yesterday at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London: ‘I would say what he writes in a newspaper column… We have no control over what he says.

“We hire him as a consummate host of television’s most famous quiz, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson is facing calls to be sacked from his role as presenter of ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

“So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse, but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was horrible.’

Asked if ITV would like to keep Clarkson as quiz show host, a position he inherited from Chris Tarrant in 2018, Mr Lygo said: ‘Yes, at the moment we are.’

When asked if Clarkson represents ITV’s values, Mr Lygo replied: ‘No, of course not in that case.’

On Monday, Clarkson responded to the controversy by writing on Twitter, “Oh dear. I’d rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones, and that went down the wrong way with a lot of people.

“I am shocked that I have caused so much pain and I will be more careful in the future.”

The apology follows Clarkson’s column that said he despised the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and expressed that he wanted to see “people throw clumps of excrement at her.”

It was published a day after Harry and Meghan released the final part of their six-part Netflix docuseries about their decision to step away from royal duties and make a fresh start in the US.

The article also targeted Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and sparked criticism from MPs, celebrities and even Clarkson’s daughter.

However, it is not the first time an ITV presenter has been accused of targeting Meghan Markle.

Last year, Piers Morgan resigned from Good Morning Britain after ‘disbelieving’ Meghan’s claims that he was suicidal.

Ofcom has since revealed that the broadcast was the most complained TV program in 2021, receiving 54,595 complaints.

The now TalkTV presenter weighed in on the Clarkson incident, tweeting: “Imagine if all those screaming in rage at Jeremy Clarkson felt the same protective anger towards those who have labeled our royal family as callous, lying racist bullies – without any real evidence to support these vicious allegations?’

Despite this, Piers clarified that he was not “defending what Clarkson wrote.”

Although Clarkson’s article was removed from The Sun’s website at his request yesterday, the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) said it has become the most-complained article.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, it had received a total of more than 20,800 complaints.

Ipso stated: ‘We will follow our usual processes to investigate the complaints we have received. Due to the large number of complaints, this will take longer than usual.

“Ipso works to uphold editorial standards by deciding in individual cases whether the Editors’ Code of Practice has been violated; tracking trends in editorial standards; and making interventions to improve standards.’