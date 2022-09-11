Jeremy Clarkson tells audience of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ that they ‘let down’ a contestant

Jeremy Clarkson couldn’t help but the studio audience of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? during Saturday’s episode.

After a contestant went home with nothing, just a few questions, while the majority of the audience gave him the wrong answer.

The contestant, who didn’t even make it to the safety question of five when he lost, left with no money for answering the question wrong after going with what the public advised.

The loss comes after the contestant used the Ask The Audience lifeline.

But although the majority answered, they were incorrect and John left with nothing.

After losing the million-pound opportunity, John worked through the loss before Jeremy wasted no time blaming the public.

And told them that they were ‘letting him and themselves down’.

The question John lost the chance of winning money was ‘which of these is a thick omelette made with fried onion and potatoes, popular in Spain?’

And John’s options were tortilla, churros, croquetas, and gazpacho, but he didn’t know the answer.

So he opted for help from the studio audience where a majority of them chose the third option of ‘croquetas’.

And once he said this was his last answer, John realized he’d made a big mistake.

When he learned that the answer was wrong, he was sent home with nothing at all.

Jeremy went on to say, ‘Oh, that’s really bad luck. You failed him, you failed yourself, you failed the country.’

It comes before another contestant lost a huge amount in a gamble when using the crowd’s lifeline.

Believing the answer the audience chose was correct, the contestant took a huge risk by gambling, despite the fact that more than £60,000 in prize money was at stake.

And if the public had given the correct answer, he would have made £125,000.

Rather than use one of his three remaining lifelines, the contestant instead gambled and sadly lost £60,000.

And in the end he went home with just £1,000 in his pocket.

And after the correct question was read, the audience gasped when they realized they had answered the question incorrectly.

However, Jeremy kept the jokes to himself this time, instead deciding to praise the player.

And called the moment “too terrible for words.”