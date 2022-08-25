Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May race around the Arctic Circle The Grand Tour

<!–

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May gear up for one of their most daring adventures yet in The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick.

The trio head to the Arctic Circle for series five of the popular Amazon series, in which they travel to locations in northern Scandinavia.

The new series is a sequel to The Grand Tour presents: Carnage a Trois – the second of The Grand Tour’s lockdown specials launched in December 2021.

In the recently released trailer for the show, the group can be seen in a snowy field with Jeremy saying, “We’re here to drive through Europe’s last great wilderness and never get below the Arctic Circle.”

Richard drives through the wilderness and says, “We’re in trouble here and we’re a long way from everything.”

In another part of the trailer, Jeremy realizes he’s brought the wrong type of car on a trip.

The group is also seen driving a bus stop in the back of their car, along with a wooden house in another clip.

Jeremy drives through a dark tunnel all at once and says, “Oh my god, the lights don’t come on!”

The trailer ends with them emerging from a back door of a museum where a crowd of tourists are waiting to enter.

Jeremy says, “We slept in a museum exhibit,” to which Richard replies, “They don’t know we were there all night.”

“I’m not wearing any pants,” James announces as the trailer ends.

It comes after James was reportedly involved in a high-speed car accident while filming for a special episode of the show.

The presenter, 59, was rushed to hospital after crashing into a wall at 75mph while shooting a stunt scene with Jeremy and Richard.

He took turns driving rally cars with his fellow presenters, but braked too slowly and “broke at least one rib” during the horror incident.

After the star was released a day later, a source told The Sun: “It looked very worrying at first.

“Jeremy and Richard were concerned about their mate and the paramedics arrived quickly.

Medical personnel were on standby due to the dangerous nature of the shows and were needed after the incident.

The insider continued: “James hit his head pretty hard in the impact and was bloodied. He complained of pain in his back and neck. He broke at least one rib and was quite shocked.

MailOnline reached out to James’ representatives for comment.

The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick launches on Prime Video at 16 Sep 2022.