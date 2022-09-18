Jeremy Clarkson reveals he’s a HUGE fan of Dua Lipa and listens to her music

Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson, 62, has admitted he is a huge fan of pop star Dua Lipa, 26.

The confession came after the Don’t Start Now singer was the subject of a question about Who wants to be a millionaire.

During the episode, contestant Maria King took to the seat to try her luck for the million-pound win.

And the first question Jeremy asked was, “Who did Dua play the mega-hit single Cold Heart with?”

During the question, contestant Maria chose to use one of her lifelines and asked the audience the answer, to which 95 percent of them voted for Elton John’s answer.

Jeremy, on the other hand, also said he knew the answer to the question.

He said, ‘I knew that, I don’t know how I knew. I think I’m just obsessed with Dua Lipa.’

The confession comes after Jeremy recently appeared alongside his longtime co-stars James May, 59, and Richard Hammond, 52, for The Grand Tour’s latest movie special.

The film ‘A Scandinavian movie‘, which can be seen on Prime Video, was filmed in the beautiful location of Norway.

And throughout the film, Jeremy, James and Richard explored the world of rally cars after filming together in early 2022.

During the first episode of season five and their first post-pandemic journey, Jeremy, James and Richard head for the icy wasteland of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle.

During their road trip, the trio embarked on a catastrophic adventure in their three favorite rally cars, but faced some obstacles along the way.

One obstacle in particular made the news from Scandi Flick when James was involved in a terrifying crash that later left him hospitalized after crashing into a wall at high speed.

And Jeremy jokingly reflected on the crash that James labeled “the slowest driver in the history of motoring.”

He added: ‘When we travel individually or with our families, we get from A to B without incident – ​​but once we’re all together all hell breaks loose and there are fires and broken ribs.’