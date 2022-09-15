Jeremy Clarkson grabs a bite to eat with partner Lisa Hogan and Roger Taylor in St. Tropez 

<!–

Jeremy Clarkson and his girlfriend Lisa Hogan were joined by Queen drummer Roger Taylor as they had lunch at Senequier restaurant in St. Tropez on Wednesday.

The TV host, 62, had a bite to eat with Roger, 73, and a group of friends before they all enjoyed an evening boat trip in the Mediterranean.

Jeremy was casually dressed for the outing in a blue shirt and jeans as he sat opposite his partner Lisa, 49.

Irish model Lisa wore a pink short-sleeved top for the day, along with kkhaki pants and a brown cap.

She let her blond locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a white scarf.

Roger also kept it casual in a black shirt as he was seen chatting with some of his fellow diners.

Jeremy and Lisa have been together for about five years, having met in 2017.

The model revealed that the couple has no plans to tie the knot in the future, telling Fabulous magazine: ‘Mrs Clarkson? No thanks, I like Lisa Hogan. We have decided not to have children together.’

“We are in a phase where we will not have children. I’m just glad I’m in. I think it’s much easier because of our age. You go, “God, is it you I end up with? OK, that’s it.”‘

The couple were last spotted in St. Tropez over the summer putting on a much-loved display while strolling along a pier.

Lisa is the ex-wife of multimillionaire Baron Steven Bentinck, and has previously made fun of Jeremy “wearing the pants” in their relationship.

She said, ‘We have a really good relationship. Jeremy is definitely wearing the pants, but I’d honestly like to think it’s pretty even.’

Jeremy’s first marriage was to Alex Hall in 1989, but they broke up six months later when she left him for one of his friends.

In 1993, he married his manager Frances Cain and had children Emily, 28, Finlo, 25, and Katya, 23.

