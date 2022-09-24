Jeremy Clarkson enjoys a tipple at Hawkstone Brewery after launching his own brand of lagers

Jeremy Clarkson took a break from his busy movie schedule to enjoy a drink at the Hawkstone Brewery as he celebrated the launch of his latest lager on Saturday.

The event was exclusive to members of Hawkstone’s monthly subscription service and sold out within hours.

Jeremy’s Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper, 24, who recently launched his own cider, was also in attendance, along with The Grand Tour host, 62, and his partner Lisa Hogan, 49.

Drink time: Jeremy Clarkson, 62, enjoyed a drink at Hawkstone Brewery on Saturday to celebrate the launch of his own lager

Jeremy, Kaleb and other fellow Hawkstonians raised their lagers to celebrate months of hard work for their brewmaster, Rick Keene.

Who made a 4% lager using only spring barley from Diddly Squat Farm.

During the big tasty bash, the guests were also treated to lots of live music, food and lots of barrels of lager.

Nice and cold: The event was exclusive to members of Hawkstone’s monthly subscription service and recently sold out within hours

Co-star: Jeremy’s Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper, 24, who recently launched his own cider, was also in attendance, and Jeremy’s partner Lisa Hogan, 49, also took part in the tasty event

Celebrate: And Jeremy, Kaleb and other fellow Hawkstonians raised their lagers to celebrate months of hard work for their Brewmaster, Rick Keene

And it will be the first of many lager sessions to be held at the brewery or Diddly Squat.

The next Hawkstone tasting event is expected to take place in July and the event is exclusive to Hawkstonian members.

Jeremy’s original Hawkstone lager is named after the Neolithic standing stone close to his farm.

Exclusive event: during the big tasty bash, guests were also treated to lots of live music, food and lots of barrels of lager

The first of many: And it will be the first of many lager sessions to be held at the brewery, or Jeremy’s Diddly Squat Farm

Upcoming: The next Hawkstone tasting event is expected to take place in July and the event is exclusive to Hawkstonian members

Own brand: Jeremy’s original Hawkstone lager is named after the Neolithic standing stone located close to his farm

And it became the best-selling lager on Amazon eight hours after its November 2021 launch.

During the event, Jeremy can be seen smiling as he makes his way through the brewery chatting with local Hawkstonians.

And in other shots, Jeremy and Caleb can giggle as they both enjoyed a nice beer.

Bestseller: And it became the best-selling lager on Amazon eight hours after its launch in November 2021

All smiles: During the event, Kaleb beamed as he posed for snaps with his girlfriend Taya

And Jeremy’s partner Lisa also had a beer herself while enjoying a chat with the English broadcaster.

The lager event comes after Jeremy recently appeared alongside his longtime co-stars James May, 59, and Richard Hammond, 52, for The Grand Tour’s latest movie special.

The film ‘A Scandinavian movie‘, which can be seen on Prime Video, was filmed in the beautiful location of Norway.

Drink: Jeremy’s partner Lisa enjoyed a beer herself while chatting with the English broadcaster

And throughout the film, Jeremy, James and Richard explored the world of rally cars after filming together in early 2022.

In the first episode of season five and their first post-pandemic journey, Jeremy, James and Richard head for the icy wasteland of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle.

During their road trip, the trio embarked on a catastrophic adventure in their three favorite rally cars, but faced some obstacles along the way.