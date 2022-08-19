Jeremy Buckingham’s son takes own life after telling dad horror secret

<!–

The son of former Australian politician Jeremy Buckingham tragically took his own life just one day after revealing to his parents that he had suffered “the worst abuse” from a relative.

The shocked father and former member of the Green Party shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook Friday afternoon that his ‘beautiful golden boy’ Eden had passed away.

Buckingham described his 23-year-old son as a sensitive and intelligent warrior who struggled with mental health from a very young age.

“These are the hardest, unbearable words,” wrote Mr Buckingham.

“My beautiful golden boy Eden is gone. I love him so much and can’t believe I have to go on without him. Tragically, he took his own life on Monday.

His family and friends knew his struggle, that his mental health was challenging from a very young age, but Eden fought hard – he was a sensitive, intelligent warrior.

Mr Buckingham explained that his son, who was off the addiction and making plans with his closest friends and brother, could not live with the shame and guilt of alleged abuse by a family member.

Eden committed suicide a day after revealing to his parents that he had been abused by a relative.

“Eden could not live with his truth by telling us the day before his death that he had suffered the most vile abuse from a family member,” wrote Mr Buckingham.

“His confidence, faith and hope were shattered. He could not live with the secret shame and guilt, and could not live with the revealed truth.

“He said he didn’t want to be the man this happened to. It became too much for him. I understand and am not mad at him. I know why.’

A spokesman for the NSW Police confirmed that Eden’s body was found at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday near a hiking trail in the suburb of Bellingen in the middle of NSW’s north coast.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence precinct on Monday began searching for a man last seen at a house in Bellingen, the police spokesman said.

‘After an extensive investigation, the body of a man was found around 4 p.m. yesterday at a short distance from a hiking trail in Bellingen.

“A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.”

Mr Buckingham (right) thanked NSW police and state emergency services and vowed to get justice for his ‘beautiful golden boy’

The former politician vowed to bring his son’s abuser to justice and thanked NSW Police and National Emergency Services for caring for Eden.

Mr Buckingham said he will remember his “beautiful boy” every day and see him again “at the long table in Valhalla” – a great hall in Norse mythology where those who have died and are considered worthy dwell with Gods .