WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers

Entertainment
By Merry
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 27
1663345124 258 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 28
1663345125 536 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 29
1663345126 45 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 30
1663345127 687 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 31
1663345128 969 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 32
1663345130 920 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 33
1663345131 214 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 34
1663345132 912 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their answers 35

Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings criticized after perceived inconsistency in statements about participants changing their answers

By Adam S. Levy for Dailymail.com

Published: 00:50, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 17:17, September 16, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Danger! host Ken Jennings ran into controversy after an incident on Wednesday’s show in which he allowed a contestant to change an answer he gave.

Jennings, 48, who is presiding over the series’ 39th season, allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to submit an answer in the Cons category.

The clue was, “Here’s a typical 19th-century landscape by this British painter,” with an accompanying photo of the painting, to which De Guzman replied, “Who is Constant?”

The latest: Danger! host Ken Jennings ran into controversy after an incident on Wednesday's show in which he allowed a contestant to change an answer he gave
The latest: Danger! host Ken Jennings ran into controversy after an incident on Wednesday's show in which he allowed a contestant to change an answer he gave

The latest: Danger! host Ken Jennings ran into controversy after an incident on Wednesday’s show in which he allowed a contestant to change an answer he gave

Jennings said, “Say it again,” De Guzman said, “Sorry, who is Constable?” what was deemed correct.

In another instance in the episode, contestant Harriet Wagner also tried to modify her answer, which Jennings did not accept.

Wagner replied, “Who is Angela LeGuin—sorry, Ursula LeGuin,” to which Jennings said, “Yes, Harriet, you remembered her name was Ursula, but I had already started talking to you when you started correcting yourself.”

On the game shows websitethe rule says that “participants may change their answers as long as neither the host nor the judges have rendered a decision.”

Jennings allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to correct an answer in the Cons category
Jennings allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to correct an answer in the Cons category

Jennings allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to correct an answer in the Cons category

1663345125 536 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
1663345125 536 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their

The clue was, “Here’s a typical 19th-century landscape by this British painter,” with an accompanying photo of the painting, to which De Guzman replied, “Who is Constant?”

1663345126 45 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
1663345126 45 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their

Jennings said, “Say it again,” De Guzman said, “Sorry, who is Constable?” which was considered correct

De Guzman was victorious for the fourth night in a row in a close game in which Wagner finished in third place.

A number of fans of the game show took to social media to express their dismay at what they believed were inconsistent statements.

One user said, ‘Gosh, Jeopardy – why not have a certain amount of time to reply? Harriet answered her revised answer from Ursula at least as quickly as Luigi could correct his answer from Constant to Constable a few minutes earlier.’

In another instance in the episode, contestant Harriet Wagner also tried to change her answer, which Jennings didn't accept.
In another instance in the episode, contestant Harriet Wagner also tried to change her answer, which Jennings didn't accept.

In another instance in the episode, contestant Harriet Wagner also tried to change her answer, which Jennings didn’t accept.

Wednesday's show pitted reigning champion de Guzman against Winston Li and Wagner
Wednesday's show pitted reigning champion de Guzman against Winston Li and Wagner

Wednesday’s show pitted reigning champion de Guzman against Winston Li and Wagner

Another said, “It sounded like Luigi changed his answer from Constant to Constable after Ken asked him to repeat it.”

One user wrote: ‘Wow, is @jeopardy fixed? Why is Luigi allowed to correct himself, but not Harriet? #WTF #Jeopardy.’

Jennings and Mayim Bialik, 46, were named co-hosts of the hit series last July, following an extensive search following the death of former presenter Alex Trebek in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jennings will host the series through December, while Bialik will chair Celebrity Jeopardy! and the danger! National College Championship.

1663345130 920 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
1663345130 920 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
1663345131 214 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
1663345131 214 Jeopardys Ken Jennings criticized over inconsistency in contestants changing their
A number of viewers took to Twitter to air about Jennings' statements
A number of viewers took to Twitter to air over Jennings' statements

A number of viewers took to Twitter to speak out about Jennings’ statements

You might also like More from author
More Stories

How Julian Tobias went from selling real…

Merry

Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in…

Merry

Kimberley Garner puts on a leggy display…

Merry
1 of 4,681

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More