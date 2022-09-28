Jeopardy’s Amy Schneider secretly tied the knot with partner Genevieve Davis in May

Danger! Champion Amy Schneider secretly tied the knot with her friend of less than two years, Genevieve Davis, earlier this year.

Schneider, 43, married Davis, 26, in a “small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder” in Oakland, California on Monday, May 9.

“Genevieve and I are pleased to announce that we were married on Monday, May 9 in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder,” Schneider wrote in a post shared on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday.

She added several photos from the couple’s special day, when they don white dresses and flower crowns as they exchanged vows.

In her post, Schneider stated that she and Davis would be holding a “traditional wedding” next year as their busy year slowed down the schedule.

“We will still be holding a traditional wedding and reception next summer, but our lives have been way too busy this year to go far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love and devotion to each other, ‘ she explained, adding, ‘Thank you, everyone for your support!’

In a tweet, Schneider gushed about marrying her supportive girlfriend, as well as how much her life has changed since she became a Jeopardy! champion.

From November 2021 to January 2022, Schneider won 40 consecutive matches, the second longest streak in the show’s history behind contestant Ken Jennings.

Her winning streak came to an end on January 28 and she walked away with $1,382,800, according to Bloomberg.

She is also the first-ever transgender competitor to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

“A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream,” Schneider wrote, referring to her history-making Jeopardy stint.

“The next year was full of good days, but by far the best was May 9, when Genevieve and I got married.

“Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with her,” the star concluded.

Schneider and Davis first met in July 2020 through mutual friends.

The couple formed a strong bond over the course of the pandemic, which eventually turned romantic.

They officially started dating in February 2021 and got engaged almost exactly a year later.

Schneider eagerly shared the engagement news with her more than 71,000 Instagram followers, including a look at their matching diamond rings.

‘She said yes! Well, actually I said yes, but then I wanted to propose too, so she said yes lol,’ she started.

“I couldn’t be happier or prouder to be married to the very best person in the world, and I’m so happy to be able to share my life with her. It’s great to introduce her to people as “Genevieve, my fiancé,” Schneider concluded.

In an interview with the New York Times earlier this year, Schneider confessed that she had only had “two serious relationships in my life, and this is the second.”

She was previously married to Kelly Anneken, but the couple split in 2016 after 12 years together.

Schneider, who was born male, had not passed on at the time of her relationship with Anneken.

In a candid Twitter post last year, Schneider revealed that she “understood I was trans” the same year as her divorce from Anneken.