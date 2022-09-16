Jeopardy fans revolt as co-host Ken Jennings allows champion to CORRECT his wrong answer 

Jennings, who started telling Wagner her answer was wrong just as she started correcting herself, argued that he “started to rule” against her, so she didn’t understand.

Moments later, fellow contestant Harriet Wagner didn’t get the same gift when she quickly adjusted her answer to the correct answer

De Guzman mistakenly identified Constable as ‘Constant’ and was apparently allowed to correct the answer after Jennings’ urging

Ken Jennings, 48, asked contestant Luigi de Guzman to “say it again” when he mispronounced a British painter after buzzing in.

Dangerous fans rioted against co-host Ken Jennings after he allowed a champion to correct his answer, but not another contestant.

Jennings, 48, found himself in hot water after Wednesday night’s episode after allowing four-time winner Luigi de Guzman to correct his wrong answer.

When the contestant was asked to identify a “19th century landscape by this British painter,” Constable, de Guzman incorrectly answered, “Constant.”

Jennings seemed to jump in to help, asking him to “say it again.”

Virginia’s attorney self-corrected and won the $1,000, bringing his total to $6,200 for the night.

Fans were outraged after Jennings failed to make the same offer to fellow contestant Harriet Wagner moments later.

Wagner, a retired attorney, mistakenly identified Ursula LeGuin as “Angela,” but soon correctly identified herself.

Ken Jennings, 48, asked contestant Luigi de Guzman to “say it again” when he mispronounced a British painter after buzzing into the episode of Jeopardy Wednesday night.

De Guzman (left) mistakenly identified Constable as “Constant” and was apparently allowed to correct the answer after a moment later, fellow contestant Jennings asked for it. Harriet Wagner (right) didn’t get the same gift as she quickly adjusted her answer to the good. Jennings argued that he had “already started ruling” against her and that’s why she didn’t receive the money

Just as she blurted out Ursula, viewers could hear Jennings tell her the answer was wrong, which he believes was why she didn’t get the money.

Fans were quick to point out that Wagner corrected her answer more quickly than de Guzman and felt it was unfair that he only got the money after the host asked him to repeat his answer.

“Luigi also picked up on that clue by buzzing in and repeating that player’s second correct answer,” he told the contestant. “Yes, Harriet, you remembered her name was Ursula, but I had already started talking to you when you started correcting yourself.”

Many were quick to take to social media to blast the cohost – who shares hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik.

So on #Jeopardy one contestant can correct an answer and the other can’t? Come on Ken, that’s just not right,” Twitter user Steven Glen wrote.

‘Gosh, Jeopardy – why not have a certain amount of time to answer? Harriet replied to her revised answer from Ursula… as soon as Luigi was allowed to correct his answer from Constant to Constable a few minutes earlier,” Ann Swan wrote on Twitter.

Megan Baker agreed, saying, “Yup. They gave it not to her, but to him. Pure prejudice. It’s not right. I think if they screw up the answer then so be it. Otherwise it’s nepotism.’

Abbe Wichman wrote on the social platform: ‘@Jeopardy you gave Luigi a chance to correct himself when he proved Constable wrong [and] Constant said when Harriet said the wrong name for LeGuin [and] corrected itself, that didn’t let you slip. Do it better [and] play fair.’

Social media users protested the ruling, saying it was “unfair” and “biased”, while one person called Jennings a “woman-unfriendly bigotry”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Awful daily double bet from Luigi on that last clue. Lucky he knew because if he hadn’t, he would have basically taken the game OUT of a runaway. #danger.’

Another Twitter user, Mike Harrington, suggested it had to do with gender, writing: “Why did Ken Jennings let one contestant (man) change a wrong answer, but judge against another (woman) even though she said the right thing?” answer within the time limit ? Tonight’s episode was an unfair run because of that last-answer statement in double jeopardy.”

De Guzman ended his four-day streak with $115,200. If he wins another round, he advances to the Tournament of Champions.