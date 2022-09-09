Jenny Powell praises her lookalike daughter Connie Baxendale as she graduates in History of Art

<!–

Jenny Powell said she was “overwhelmed with pride” as she praised her daughter Connie on her graduation day from college on Friday.

The TV host, 54, took to Instagram to share a clip of Connie, 21, which she shares with her ex-husband Toby Baxendale as she took the stage to earn her Bachelor of Arts Degree in History of Art at University College London.

She captioned her post: ‘Overwhelmed with pride! After the unprecedented challenges of recent years, Constance graduated from one of the world’s top universities with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History of Art from UCL.

“It was the most emotional and epic day for the family and for all those young people like Connie with the exciting adventure of life, love and work ahead of them.

‘Be brave, ask questions and be yourself, it couldn’t be better!

“Congratulations sweetie Connie.”

Connie was seen in her black graduation gown and beret posing for some photos on the college grounds.

It comes after Jenny revealed that her eldest daughter Connie Baxendale was approached by ITV to participate in Love Island.

She couldn’t contain her surprise when the Connie shared the attempt to get her on the dating show, admitting “I spit out my coffee.”

The presenter said ITV bosses reached out to Connie, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, via Instagram earlier this week, and went on to say she left the decision in her daughter’s hands.

After an appearance on Loose Women Together, it seems that Connie caught the eye of ITV bosses – who approached her shortly after to be on the show.

Jenny explained that The sun“After appearing on Loose Women with my oldest daughter Connie, the Love Island producers contacted her and asked her if she was interested in being on the show. She’s beautiful, so I left it up to her.’

But unable to hide her shock, the star continued: “I spat out my coffee when she told me and I said, ‘What did you say?’

Despite the show’s best efforts, performer Connie wasn’t interested in the offer — she shared that she was already in love.

As her mother continued, ‘And she replied, ‘That I have a boyfriend and do an art history at UCL’. And she left it at that.’

Details that Connie “would never do,” Jenny shared: “I think they contacted her via Instagram.”

MailOnline reached out to Love Island representatives for comment.

Jenny shares Connie and younger sister Pollyanna, 13, with her ex-husband Toby Baxendell, whom she parted ways in 2009.