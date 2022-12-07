Jenny Powell bans TV from bedroom to keep spark with partner Martin Lowe

<!–

Jenny Powell has maintained there’s no sign of her and boyfriend Martin Lowe losing their spark after 12 years together.

The TV presenter, 54, said she and sports therapist Martin, 48, have still struggled with their romance and have banned the TV from their bedroom.

Speak against Fantastic magazineshe said, “I strongly believe that you have to keep working together, otherwise it’s a slippery slope.

“And my one golden rule for maintaining intimacy in a relationship is don’t have a TV in your bedroom.”

Jenny has also been outspoken about getting intimate, saying her sex life is better than it ever was in middle age.

She said, “Sex in your fifties just keeps getting better. Let’s face it, when you know someone so well and have been on so many trips, it’s just the best way to relax and enjoy each other.’

Martin proposed to Jenny on New Year’s Eve in 2014, but the star said the pair now have no plans to get married and that she believes they will remain “permanently engaged.”

Jenny also talked about Martin’s strict fitness regimen, saying he keeps in shape with strongman training and cold water training.

The Wheel of Fortune host joked that she’d have to kick him back into shape if he didn’t want to take care of himself anymore.

Jenny admitted that she is no stranger to receiving inappropriate messages from some of her fans online.

The star said she often gets messages from men asking to see pictures of her feet, which she described as “a little weird,” but she’s learned to “bypass them.”

It comes after Jenny revealed she left Loose Women because she was “intimidated” by her fellow panelists and hated the “behind-the-scenes energy.”

She officially left the ITV daytime show in 2005, but has appeared as a guest on a few occasions since then.

17 years since she last appeared on the show as a panellist, the TV presenter jokingly described the energy on set as “fake” as she explained her reasons for leaving.

Jenny told The Sun: ‘I fired it. I didn’t like the energy behind the scenes. I always felt a little intimidated by the other women.’

She was then overheard describing the energy as “fake” before adding, “No, I’m kidding.” Maybe I’m just a little sensitive?’

In September 2021, former panelist Saira Khan revealed that she had some of her Loose Women co-stars “just hard to tolerate”, claiming that the chat show “became toxic”.