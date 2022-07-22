Jenny Powell, 54, shows off her sporty figure in black exercise leggings

Wheel Of Fortune presenter Jenny Powell showed off her sporty figure in flattering gym clothes as she led a yoga session at CarFest in Cheshire on Friday.

The 54-year-old showed off her toned body in tight black training leggings paired with a sheer pink camisole.

Jenny looked into the zone as she pulled off a series of perfected poses as she worked up a sweat.

Jenny went barefoot for the session where she looked in good spirits and showed her moves in front of the class.

The brunette beauty wore her dark locks in loose waves over the shoulders and opted for her classic, quintessentially bronzed makeup look.

CarFest is an annual family music and car festival held in Cheshire and Hampshire – with other activities for all the family including sports classes.

It comes like Jenny recently revealed she was forced to hospital after she struggled with severe menopause symptoms to “get out of bed every day.”

The media personality said she was forced to undergo an iron infusion after suffering from anemia due to severe blood loss.

She said Closer magazine: ‘The menopause hit me mentally and I didn’t feel like myself. My period was terrible, I had to change about five times a day and I lost so much blood that I became anemic. I was really tired and depressed.

“I would have a hard time getting out of bed and couldn’t wait to go back to bed at night.”

Jenny spoke candidly about her experience with perimenopause — the time before a woman’s periods stop — saying that she didn’t address her symptoms right away and that her condition was getting worse because she lasted so long.

It meant she ended up having to be treated in the hospital, adding, “I kept it waiting too long to sort it out, so I ended up having to get iron infusions in the hospital.”