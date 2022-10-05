Jenny Powell, 54, showcases her sensational physique in a skimpy bikini for a dip in the sea

<!–

She regularly shows off her sensational physique in bikini photos on her Instagram account in the hopes of “inspiring other women to do the same.”

And Jenny Powell, 54, looked incredible as she slipped into a skimpy swimwear set to take a dip in the sea in a throwback clip from her vacation on Wednesday.

The TV host smiled at the camera as she shielded her eyes from the sun before walking into the sea in the Instagram video.

Sun-kissed: Jenny Powell, 54, looked incredible as she slipped into skimpy swimwear to take a dip in the sea, as she shared a throwback clip from her vacation on Wednesday

Jenny looked every inch the beach babe with her dark brown locks styled in waves as she splashed in the water.

She captioned the clip: ‘Let’s look back at 2022’s travels! Mexico, I think I love you! Give me more…’

The presenter recently revealed that menopause has made it “more difficult” for her to stay in shape and joked that she has developed a “meni-tummy” since she was 50.

Glowing: The TV host looked every inch the beach babe with her brunette locks styled in waves as she splashed in the water

Outing: She flashed a smile at the camera as she shielded her eyes from the sun before walking into the sea in the Instagram video

Jenny, who likes to keep fit with yoga, admitted that reaching her fifth decade affected her not physically but mentally and emotionally.

Exclusive to MailOnline, Jenny spoke about how her body has changed despite the scales staying the same.

She said, “The menopause isn’t helping. You get a meni belly around your diaphragm. It just happens. It’s harder to stay in shape once you’re over 50.

Fun: Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Just looking back at 2022’s travels! Mexico, I think I love you! Give me more…’

Physique: The presenter recently revealed that menopause has made it ‘harder’ for her to stay in shape and joked that she has developed a ‘meni belly’ since she was 50

“The problem is that it doesn’t just affect you physically, but also psychologically, mentally and emotionally, because you don’t feel great at all.

“I think most women going through menopause don’t have a lot of confidence. You’ve completely lost your mojo – it’s hard and again, you have to work on that.”

She added: “I’m not posting the bikini photos to show off, but hopefully it inspires other women to do the same.”