Jenny Powell, 54, defends her ‘inspiring’ bikini snaps

Jenny Powell, 54, revealed that menopause has made it “harder” for her to stay in shape and joked that she’s developed a “meni belly” since she turned 50.

The television personality, who likes to keep fit with yoga, admitted that reaching her fifth decade affected her not physically but mentally and emotionally.

Exclusive to MailOnline, Jenny spoke about how her body has changed despite the scales staying the same.

She said, “The menopause isn’t helping. You get a meni belly around your diaphragm. It just happens. It’s harder to stay in shape once you’re over 50.

“The problem is that it doesn’t just affect you physically, but also psychologically, mentally and emotionally, because you don’t feel great at all.

“I think most women going through menopause don’t have a lot of confidence. You’ve completely lost your mojo – it’s hard and again, you have to work on that.”

Jenny said she was “a little confused” at first because she was “perimenopausal” for four years before reaching menopause.

She continued: “I’m a bit confused and don’t know what’s going on. It’s been talked about a lot more and it’s very topical, but it took me a while to talk about it.

“I had the worst case scenario because my father passed away last year and with the stress of what was going on in the world at the time, and then menopause.

“Those three things made it very difficult. You always have to be wary of food and what you put in your body, and broth is perfect for hair loss, skin and your nails, so I used a lot of that.’

Jenny regularly shows off her sensational physique in bikini photos on her Instagram account in the hopes of “inspiring other women to do the same.”

She added: “I’m not posting the bikini photos to show off, but hopefully it inspires other women to do the same.”

The Wheel of Fortune host said she now has to “work harder around the midsection” when exercising to maintain her incredibly toned figure.

Despite this, Jenny, who partners with Boosh Foods to promote the health benefits of organic bone broth, let her age-defying looks “sleep” when she goes to bed at 9 p.m. in order to get up early.

The TV star “avoids sugar” in her diet, which she found difficult to start with because “it’s in everything,” but she’s trained her palette not to crave it.

She explained, “I avoid sugar. It doesn’t agree with me, and the problem is it’s in everything if you’re not careful.

“It’s just about training your palette, and after a while you don’t feel like it anymore. I don’t have a lot of sugar at all and I always read the label to see what’s in it.

‘I try to eat real food. It’s not about processed food being cheap, but if you try hard, you can find real food [reasonably priced].’

Jenny shares two daughters, Pollyanna, 13, and Constance, 21, with her ex-husband, Toby Baxendale, whom she divorced in 2009.

She believes it is important to discuss menopause with her family so that everyone understands what she is going through, otherwise it will have a ‘negative’ effect.

The mother of two said, ‘It’s the ripple effect that menopause has on everyone. One minute they might be thinking, “Where did Jenny go?”

“I think it’s a topic that should be talked about at home, and it’s definitely at our house, especially with two girls. It’s negative if you don’t talk about it.’

When she gave birth to her youngest daughter at the age of 41, the TV star recalled how her body felt “great” with all the hormones.

She said: ‘I really enjoyed my pregnancy when I was 41. The point is, your body gets a boost with all these amazing hormones, and it also keeps you looking younger, because now I’m 54, of course, and I have a young teen, so I’ve yet to do it for her.

It works, and I’m pretty happy with the age difference too [21 and 13] Polly has a bigger sister she can look up to as a role model, and I think Polly can teach her a lot, just as much as I do.

“I think women having children later is a positive experience, overall I really enjoyed it the second time around and you are much wiser too.”

Jenny found love with sports therapist Martin Lowe after breaking up with her ex-partner in 2009 and is “relieved to have avoided dating apps.”

“You really can’t go out expecting Mr. Right, unless you love yourself because you’re just attracting the wrong energy,” she explained.

‘So you have to start with the right energy, which we all have at home. We just have to make sure we cherish it, and then you will attract [the right person] – it’s that simple. I’m relieved that I was able to avoid dating apps – I don’t think they would be for me.”