Jenny from The Block is getting married! Reality star goes shopping for her wedding

Jenny Heath and Dylan Adams of The Block will tie the knot in March in a huge ceremony involving 10 bridesmaids and nine groomsmen.

The 25-year-old reality TV contestant recently tried on wedding dresses for a photo shoot with New idea and revealed details about her big day.

She looked gorgeous in a range of white dresses, and the blonde bombshell shopped at Rosa & Mary’s Bridal Gowns, near the house she shares with Dylan, 28, on the Gold Coast.

Jenny, who is triplets and has named all of her sisters at the wedding, said it was difficult to organize all of her bridesmaids.

“It’s been a nightmare trying to get ten girls to agree on a bridesmaid dress,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dylan, who will have nine groomsmen, is more excited about the prospect of Scott Cam showing up at the wedding.

‘I couldn’t wait to meet him after I grew up watching him. Now I can’t believe we’re buddies,” he said. ‘Scotty is a legend – I love him.’

The lovebirds have also invited fellow Block contestants Tom and Sarah-Jane, with whom they have bonded closely over the season.

“They were the couple most like us, who just got on with the work and worked hard without complaining and did a great job,” Dylan said.

It comes after Jenny and Dylan finished in last place on Sunday after The Block’s Living and Dining Room week.

They were criticized by the jury who said their room had no ‘wow factor’.

‘This was not a refined version of the country style, more period features [is needed]said Shaynna.

The judges added that there was “too much going on” and that nothing really related in the finished room.

The couple scored 7.5, 7 and 7.5, giving them a final score of 22.

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and Jenny's wedding dress shoot features in the latest edition of New Idea, out now.