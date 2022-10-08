Jennifer Metcalfe reveals she is regularly contacted by men with foot fetishes

Jennifer Metcalfe has revealed that she is regularly approached online by men with foot fetishes rather than “eligible singles.”

The Hollyoaks star, 39 – who shares son Daye, five with ex-partner Greg Lake – has shared how her ‘feet are something on the internet’ and people are reaching out to them.

Jen hasn’t been in a serious relationship since the split from Geordie Shore star Greg, 37, two years ago, but was caught sharing a kiss with Liverpool playboy Joshua Cox earlier this month.

oh dear! Jennifer Metcalfe has revealed she is regularly approached online by men with foot fetishes rather than ‘eligible singles’

She also enjoyed several dates with soccer player Chris Eagles, 36, last year.

She said The sun from men reaching out on social media: ‘I get people saying, ‘Oh, I bet you don’t have a few people slipping into your DMs’.

“All I get are weird foot fetish guys. It’s all very funny. There are certainly no suitable singles, let’s put it this way.

Interesting: The Hollyoaks star, 39 – who shares son Daye, five with ex-partner Greg Lake – has shared how her ‘feet is something on the internet’ and is being contacted about them

“I walk everywhere without shoes, and apparently my feet are a thing on the internet.”

It comes after Jennifer had a kiss with Liverpool playboy Joshua Cox earlier this month.

A source told MailOnline that Joshua, 32, is known for dating multiple women, and he made headlines earlier in 2020 when it was revealed he was having an affair with Annie Kilner, the then-fiance of another of Jennifer’s recent love interests, Manchester. City. ace Kyle Walker, during the lockdown.

Single: Jennifer announced in August 2020 that she had secretly split from her ex Greg – with whom she shares son Daye – after an eight-year romance (pictured in 2018)

While Kyle and Annie have since rekindled their romance – reportedly tied the knot in secret earlier this year – the footballer is said to have been ‘devastated’ when Annie’s lockdown flip came to light.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is said to be “completely single” after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles (36) last September.

A source told The sun of her new romance with Joshua: “It’s early days, but Jen is really happy.

“She likes to take it easy, but at the same time feels like she and Josh have something special. They don’t label what they are and just see where it goes.’

Romance? It comes after Jennifer shared a kiss earlier this month with Liverpool playboy Joshua Cox (pictured) (pictured with Annie Kilner, the former fiancé of another of Jennifer’s recent love interests)