Jennifer Metcalfe poses topless under the bright moonlight during safari park break 

Jennifer Metcalfe looked relaxed as she posed topless on a recent trip to West Midland Safari Park in photos shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The actress, 39, was seen from the terrace of her lodge over the leisure park in Bewdley, Worcestershire, as the moon shone brightly above her.

You could see her posing with a glass in her hand as her dark brown hair fell to her bare back.

Chilling: Jennifer Metcalfe, 39, looked relaxed as she posed topless on a recent trip to West Midland Safari Park in photos shared on Instagram on Sunday

The Hollyoaks star wore white linen pants in the snap.

She captioned the post: ‘Similar things done differently. @westmidsafari you got me well and really zen’d.’

In another image, she was seen staring at a pair of rhinoceroses one foggy morning while holding a glass of orange juice in her hand.

Holiday mood: She captioned the post: ‘Similar things done differently. @westmidsafari you got me well and really zen’d’

Night owl: The actress was seen from the terrace of her lodge over the leisure park in Bewdley, Worcestershire as the moon shone brightly above her

The screen star was on vacation with her son Daye, five, who she shares with former Geordie Shore star Greg Lake, who she said goodbye to in 2020 after eight years together.

It comes after Jennifer had a kiss with Liverpool playboy Joshua Cox earlier this month.

A source told MailOnline that Joshua, 32, is known for dating multiple women, and he made headlines earlier in 2020 when it was revealed he was having an affair with Annie Kilner, the then-fiance of another of Jennifer’s recent love interests, Manchester. City. ace Kyle Walker, during the lockdown.

Getting up early: you could see her posing with a glass in her hand as her dark brown hair fell on her bare back

Family affair: The screen star was on vacation with her son Daye, five (center), who she shares with former Geordie Shore star Greg Lake, who she said goodbye to in 2020

Romance? It comes after Jennifer shared a kiss earlier this month with Liverpool playboy Joshua Cox (pictured) (pictured with Annie Kilner, the former fiancé of another of Jennifer’s recent love interests)

Triangle: It was revealed that Joshua was having an affair with Annie Kilner, then-fiance of another of Jennifer’s recent love interests, Manchester City ace Kyle Walker (pictured), during lockdown

While Kyle and Annie have since rekindled their romance – reportedly tied the knot in secret earlier this year – the footballer is said to have been ‘devastated’ when Annie’s lockdown flip came to light.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is said to be “completely single” after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles (36) last September.

A source told The sun on her new romance with Joshua: “It’s early days, but Jen is really happy.

“She likes to take it easy, but at the same time feels like she and Josh have something special. They don’t label what they are and just see where it goes.’