Jennifer Metcalfe looks effortlessly cool in a crop top and leggings as she runs errands in Cheshire

She’s a stylish mum-of-one.

And, Jennifer Metcalfe looked effortlessly cool in a tie-front crop top and skin-tight leggings as she ran errands in sunny Cheshire, on Tuesday.

The Hollyoaks actress, 38, showed off her enviable frame in the low-key athleisurewear as she strolled along in a pair of grey trainers.

Jennifer – who is mum to son Daye, four – opted for a full-length pair of black leggings, which she teamed with a co-ordinating sports bra.

She layered up with a slate grey tie-front top, while wrapping a jumper around her waist, as she went about her business with her eyes shielded by glamourous shades.

It comes after Jennifer revealed that she’s keen to have more children as a single parent ‘as long as her parts are still working’ and is also ‘very keen on adoption.’

The star – who has a nanny to help with childcare – recently admitted she would happily be an older mum, insisting she ‘wouldn’t rule it out at 50’.

Jennifer is currently ‘totally single’ after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September.

Revealing that she’d love to have more children, Jennifer told The Sun: ‘As long as my parts are still working, I wouldn’t rule it out at 50! I’ve actually always been very keen on adoption and I’d do that as a single parent.’

Daye lives with Jennifer near Manchester, but sees his dad, who is based in Newcastle, every other weekend and during school holidays.

Speaking of her romantic relationship with Greg ending, the soap star insisted she never wants them to feel ‘split up,’ because of their son.

She explained: ‘There was no bad energy [at the end] and I don’t even like using the phrase ‘split up’. We’ll never be split, we’re a family and always will be.

‘I never want us to feel split, for Daye, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure of that. It was a case of: ‘This is us now and how do we make this gear change and not have Daye feel it?’.’

Mother-of-one Jennifer announced in August 2020 that she had secretly split from her ex Greg following an eight year romance.

Seemingly another casualty of lockdown, Jennifer confirmed on Instagram that the couple secretly broke up a couple of months earlier.