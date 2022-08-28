Jennifer Metcalfe enjoys a night on the tiles with co-star Chelsee Healey in Manchester  

Jennifer Metcalfe looked stunning as she joined her Hollyoaks colleague Chelsee Healey for a night out at the Nuage party in Manchester on Sunday.

The brunette beauty, 38, showed off her hourglass figure in a brown bandeau crop top and figure-hugging cargo pants.

Jennifer, who plays Mercedes McQueen in the soap, layered the look with a chic black blazer while showing off her stuff in sky-high heels.

Side! Jennifer Metcalfe (right) glimpsed her tight midriff in a bandeau top and cargo pants as she enjoyed a Sunday night out with co-star Chelsee Healey (left) in Manchester

Nuage is an invite-only event that combines fine dining with daytime parties at numerous locations across the country.

Jennifer opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the outing with a cherry red lip and a hint of mascara.

The stunner let her brunette locks fall to her shoulders as she accessorized with a statement gold earrings.

Gorgeous: Jennifer, who plays Mercedes McQueen in the soap, layered the look with a chic black blazer while showing off her stuff in sky-high heels

Meanwhile, Chelsee, 34, who plays Goldie McQueen, caught the eye in a striking Louis Vuitton pairing with slacks and a matching bikini top.

Embellished with the luxury brand’s famous initials, the soap star combined the ensemble with a bright pink jacket.

Carrying the color story in her accessories, the former Casualty star slipped her feet on baby pink heels as she lug her stuff in a matching bag.

Wowza: Meanwhile, Chelsee, 34, who plays Goldie McQueen, caught the eye in a striking Louis Vuitton pairing with slacks and a matching bikini top

Later on her Instagram Stories, Chelsee let her 618.00 followers take a peek at the chic party.

Removing her jacket, the star revealed her incredible figure and roomy assets as she bowed through the night in her revealing bikini top.

Jennifer also seemed to be having a great time sipping champagne and showing off her impressive dance moves.

Sneak peek: Later on her Instagram Stories, Chelsee let her 618,000 followers take a peek at the chic party

It comes after Jennifer revealed she’d like to have more kids as a single parent “as long as her parts still work” and also “wants to be adopted very much.”

The star – who is mother to son Daye, four – recently admitted she would love to be an older mom, insisting she “wouldn’t rule it out at 50.”

Jennifer is currently ‘completely single’ after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 36, last September.

Revealing that she would love to have more children, she told The Sun, “As long as my parts are still working, I wouldn’t rule it out at 50! I’ve actually always been very enthusiastic about adoption and as a single parent I would too.’

Party animal: Slipping off her coat, the star revealed her incredible figure and roomy assets as she bowed through the night in her revealing bikini top

Dancing Queen: Jennifer also seemed to be having a great time as she sipped champagne and showed off her impressive dance moves

Daye lives with Jennifer near Manchester but sees his father, who lives in Newcastle, every other weekend and during school holidays.

Speaking of her romantic relationship with the late Greg, the soap star insisted that she never wants them to feel “break up” because of their son.

She explained: ‘There was no bad energy’ [at the end] and I don’t even like to use the expression ‘split up’. We will never break up, we are a family and always will be.

Pals: The duo play cousins ​​from the Channel Four soap and often spend time together off-screen

“I never want us to feel split, for Daye, and I’ll do everything I can to make that happen. It was a case of, ‘This is us now and how can we change this gear without Daye feeling it?’

Mom-of-one Jennifer announced in August 2020 that she had secretly split from her ex Greg after an eight-year romance.

Apparently another victim of lockdown, Jennifer confirmed on Instagram that the couple secretly broke up a few months earlier.