Jennifer Love Hewitt beams while spending time with family in Santa Monica during shopping outing

She welcomed her third child, a son, with husband Brian Hallisay last September, and revealed they named his Aidan James.

And 10 months later, Jennifer Love Hewitt was spotted on a family outing in Santa Monica.

The actress, 43, looked stunning in a white button-up dress, a hat, platform sandals and a Gucci bag.

Jennifer rocked an ankle-length dress with long sleeves and buttons down the center.

The brunette star opted for platform sandals and a straw hat for the perfect summer touch.

Carrying a large Gucci log-print bag with her dark brown hair loose around her, Jennifer chose to go makeup-free.

She was carrying a shopping bag as she smiled and laughed with her family during their shopping trip.

Her shopping trip comes 10 months after she welcomed her third child, a boy, with husband Brian Hallisay.

In September 2021, Jennifer announced the birth of baby number three with a black and white photo of her baby bump with text on it.

She also revealed in the caption of the Instagram post that they called him Aidan James.

Jennifer wrote, “Well, that’s how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit. It is said that women leave their bodies during childbirth… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together. It was my greatest honor to pick up your Aidan James. Now back to cuddling and resting.’

Weeks after welcoming Aidan, Jennifer shared an adorable cuddly selfie of her and the newborn on her Instagram page.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star wrote, “No sleep but worth it!”

Jennifer announced in May 2021 that she was pregnant with their third child, and the 9-1-1 star shared a photo of herself taking a pregnancy test.

She wrote: ‘Oh dear! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share the news with all of you.”

That same month, Jennifer spoke to People magazine about how she was always open to a third child.

Jennifer said: ‘We were always open to a third, but definitely didn’t think that in the crazy year the whole world was having, it would necessarily be this moment. I feel like we’ve been able to raise two very special kids so far who will be great role models. This was such a nice, beautifully surprising gift in this time to be able to do all that again with another person.’

Jennifer and Brian, who we married in 2013, are also parents to daughter Autumn James, eight, and son Atticus James, seven.

