Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony spotted in Miami during her Georgia wedding

Three-time Grammy winner Marc Anthony was spotted in Miami on Sunday as his ex-wife #2 Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fourth $400,000 marriage, this time to Ben Affleck, over the weekend in Georgia.

Marc (née Marco Muñiz) was seen greeting staff at the Miami Beach Marina, where his private yacht is said to have been docked and anchored.

The Harlem-born salsa crooner, who turns 54 next month, wore a T-shirt embroidered with his New York City hometown.

Anthony paired his white top with blue skinny jeans, white and blue high-tops and an expensive-looking watch.

The Pa’llá Voy singer took a golf cart to a waiting Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

After eloping in Las Vegas on July 17, Marc’s famous 53-year-old ex remarried the 50-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker on his $8.9 million, 87-acre property in Riceboro.

Gigli’s castmates — who were previously in a relationship between 2002-2004 — began texting each other again in February 2021, two months before Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Anthony and Lopez ended their own seven-year marriage in 2014, and they continue to amicably co-age their 14-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme.

Ben’s younger brother Casey Affleck also skipped the three-day wedding, but he made sure the two-time Grammy nominee was publicly welcomed into their “dysfunctional” family.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here are twists and turns, new beginnings and finding new reservoirs of old love,” the 47-year-old Oscar winner wrote. Instagram on Sunday.

‘Welcome to the family. Get ready for a real dysfunction! Just kidding. I’m kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!’

Meanwhile, the In the Heights actor also plans to walk down the aisle for the fourth time with Samsung ambassador Nadia Ferreira.

Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 announced on May 13 that she was engaged to Marc via Instastory.

But the pageant princess was already wearing the diamond engagement sparkler on May 9, when the inseparable couple started their 23rd birthday.

Anthony finalized his third divorce from model Shannon De Lima in 2017 after just two years of marriage.

The Nada de Nada belter has two sons – Cristian, 21; and Ryan, 19 – from his three-year on/off marriage to Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres, which ended in 2003.

Marc also has two grown children – daughter Arianna, 28; and son Chase, 27 – from his two-year relationship with Debbie Rosado.

Anthony – who has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide – is bringing his Viviendo Tour to the Movistar Arena in Argentina’s Buenos Aires on August 28.

The Gimme Some More singer scored five nominations — including Tour of the Year — at the 29th Billboard Latin Music Awards, which air on Telemundo on September 29.

On the way: Anthony – who has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide – brings his Viviendo Tour to the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on August 28 (photo 23 October)