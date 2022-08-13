Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to ‘stay strong’ after the singer quoted JLo in the post

Jennifer Lopez had nothing but support for Britney Spears after the pop star quoted her in her latest Instagram post embracing “freedom” and “independence” after conservatorship.

‘Stay [strong]Lopez wrote as she re-shared Britney’s inspirational post, along with a smiley face photo of the couple from 2001.

Britney, who regained control of her life last November after her 13-year conservatory ended, was moved by the words JLo uttered in her new Netflix documentary.

“You look right into that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never go back and shed light on injustice,” the 53-year-old singer said ahead of her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Britney took the quote as she defended her reasons for standing up for herself and embracing her newfound freedom.

The post came shortly after her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, taunted her ex, Kevin Federline, for sharing a video on his Instagram of the star disciplining her two children, claiming that he had not only violated Britney’s privacy but also the privacy of their sons.

The former couple have been embroiled in a war of words in recent weeks, with Federline recently claiming that their sons have been “embarrassed” by their mother’s behavior on social media, including her frequent nude posts.

‘In a world where you have the right to use your feet…heart…mouth…eyes…and body…to express yourself however you want. Declaration of Independence… for equality and to be equal!!!’ Britney wrote in Friday’s impassioned post.

She then referred to her own freedom of the past few months. ‘Don’t even touch, cover and hold against my will for 4 months!!!’

Britney then concluded her statement by writing: ‘I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL.’

She showed a short movie of herself smiling at the camera while modeling two different outfits for her followers.

In the short clip, the Toxic singer was seen posing in two outfits with a smile on her face. The first ensemble she modeled was low-waisted jeans and a pink short-sleeved cropped top, which showed off her tight midriff.

Britney slipped into a pair of black closed-toed heels that she paired with grayish colored socks. The star showed off some of her favorite poses as she faced the camera before showing off her next look.

Britney then modeled an off-the-shoulder, black and white patterned dress using the same heels she wore with the previous outfit. Her blond hair was up in a loose style.

The pop singer was released from her conservatory in November 2021, but she still faces an ongoing lawsuit with her father, Jamie Spears.

In addition, Britney’s ex, Kevin, recently uploaded a since-deleted video to his own Instagram page. The two were previously married in 2004, but divorced three years later in 2007 and share two children, Sean and Jayden.

The clip showed the singer arguing with her two sons, aged 11 and 12 at the time, while they were all in a car.

Her attorney made a public statement Thursday in direct response to Kevin’s uploading of the video on his social media.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hard-working icon, who is deservedly loved and respected by millions around the world,” Rosengart told MailOnline on Thursday.

“The same, unfortunately, cannot be said of Mr. Federline, who inexplicably decided to give a free interview that hurt the mother of his children.”

Two exes: Britney and Kevin got engaged in 2004, married later that same year and divorced three years later in 2007; the two exes pictured together in 2005

Rosengart defended Spears, saying that despite the video’s combative tone, she had “faithfully supported” Sean and Jayden and “loves them very much.”

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has also undermined his own children, whose privacy he should be protecting,” the former federal attorney continued.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old children was cruel.”

Britney Spears ex-husband Kevin Federline says conservatorship saved her

He added that Spears was unaware that she was included in the clips posted by her ex-husband.

“It was repulsive. In addition to humiliating himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created several legal problems for himself, including, but not limited to, implying cyberbullying and cyberbullying among others,” Rosengart claimed.

Federline then deleted his videos on Thursday morning and left his Instagram page completely bare again.