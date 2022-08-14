Jennifer Lopez spends some one-on-one time with new step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Lopez spent some one-on-one time with her new stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, in New York City on Sunday.

The 53-year-old singer flew her newly formed family to the Big Apple to celebrate her husband Ben Affleck’s birthday. The Oscar winner turned 50 on August 12.

The Marry Me star looked comfortable as she showed off her toned legs in gray shorts and a blush white top with sneakers.

One-on-one: Jennifer Lopez, 53, spent some one-on-one time with her new stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, 16, in New York on Sunday

Her long accentuated locks were pulled back into a loose bun and she was wearing a Gucci crossover bag and wearing wide aviator sunglasses.

The Grammy winner appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, letting her flawless complexion shine through.

Violet, 16, kept her look casual with orange cropped pants, an Appalachian T-shirt and rainbow platform sandals.

Casual: The Marry Me star looked comfortable in gray shorts and a blousy white top with sneakers. Violet is casual in orange cropped pants, an Appalachian T-shirt and rainbow platform sandals

Her shoulder-length dark blonde hair was styled straight, and she wore glasses and a mask for her Midtown outing.

The couple was accompanied by a bodyguard. In a short video of their outing, the teen appears agitated by the media attention.

Ben and Jen have traveled extensively since their July 16 wedding in Las Vegas.

Security: The pair were joined by a bodyguard as they made their way through the Midtown area

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Paris before traveling to Italy for the UNICEF concert in Capri, where the hitmaker headlined a show for Ukrainian relief.

A source has told Page six that while in Paris, the star of The Tender Bar was “shocked” by the swarm of paparazzi that followed him and his new bride through the city, comparing the frenzy to the kind of attention the late Princess Diana received before her death in a Parisian car crash in 1997.

The newlyweds will celebrate their one-year anniversary on Tuesday.