Jennifer Lopez shows off her legs in a blue neck minidress with bow prints at Christmas

Jennifer Lopez put on a mind-blowing display in festive snaps she shared on Instagram on Boxing Day.

The 53-year-old singer showed off her legs in a blue, bow-print neckline minidress, while boosting her height in a pair of bright red heels.

She posed next to a spectacular Christmas tree and looked stunning in a selfie in which she posed against a perfectly set table.

The On The Floor singer accessorized with a pair of dainty daisy earrings and painted her painting a dark shade of red.

In her caption, she wrote: “Merry Christmas!”

According to entertainment tonightA source recently said that the star wanted her first vacation period with her new husband, Ben Affleck, “to be even more special than usual.”

“They are planning to spend the holidays together with Jen’s kids and family,” the source revealed, adding, “Jen, her mom and sister are amazing cooks so they look forward to hanging out and eating together.” amazing food.’

Jennifer shares twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, with her ex, Marc Anthony, and became a stepmother to Ben’s children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. .

The source explained that “Jen’s favorite holiday is Christmas so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple as it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife.”

On the subject of gifts the two lovebirds plan to give each other, the source told the publication that the actress “wants to spoil” Ben.

The Gone Girl actor also splurged a bit on gifts. “Ben plans to give Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that it took him a long time to find.”

In addition to spending time with her loved ones over the holidays, Jennifer recently hosted a star-studded Christmas party with several celebrity guests in attendance.

Kim Kardashian and singer Billie Eilish were just some of the attendees at the party, which was held at Jennifer and Ben’s luxurious Los Angeles home, People reported.

At one point in the evening, a video captured the happy couple serenading their guests by singing John Legend’s song, By Christmas Eve. By the time the song concluded, the two reportedly shared a loving kiss in front of the crowd.

When the holidays have passed and their busy schedules have settled down, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer and Ben will possibly go on a trip, “just the two of them to kick back and relax.”