Jennifer Lopez shows off her curves in a new promotional reel for her upcoming beauty collection

Jennifer Lopez shared a teaser video showing off her new line for JLo Beauty on her brand’s Instagram page.

The newlywed Mrs. Affleck stunned in the video, showing off her toned midriff and fit physique to promote her ‘#SummerOfBooty’ collection.

The singer, 52, launched her beauty brand in 2021 and has since become a huge success for the star.

The summer line launches on July 24, which also happens to be the star’s birthday.

The short spool showed the gorgeous star going all out, donning multiple outfits, from a vibrant yellow swimsuit to a crystal-studded Dolce & Gabbana bikini.

Jennifer has uploaded a previous sultry black and white teaser to share the news about the brand’s new expansion.

JLo Beauty initially focused on skin care, such as serums, sheet masks, sunscreen and creams.

The Selena star wore a yellow bikini top that she topped off with aviator-style yellow sunglasses.

She added orange bikini bottoms to promote her summer collection with fashion fit for the warmer season.

Later in the clip you saw Jennifer posing behind greenery and large plant leaves. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell in natural waves down her shoulders.

In a previous promotional post on the cosmetics label’s Instagram page, the new lines were described in a short caption.

“JLo Body, a clinically based line of premium skin care for the body, delivers visible results and limitless confidence.”

During the video, the actress showed off her tight ass as part of the campaign slogan, #SummerOfBooty.

Jennifer has a passion for all things beauty and creating products for people all over the world.

‘This is my business. This is something I started from scratch. This is my baby,” the star explained in a… video on her own YouTube page.

Working in the industry and having the chance to meet and talk to numerous makeup artists has helped her develop products.

She stated on Live with Kelly and Ryan that, ‘all the knowledge and all the things that I had learned over the years, I more or less put on the line.’

Amid her new #SummerOfBooty campaign, the actress has enjoyed a honeymoon abroad with her new husband, Ben Affleck, 49.

The two tied the knot in a whirlwind romance at a Las Vegas wedding on July 16, which garnered a tumultuous amount of media attention.

The couple spent a romantic getaway in Paris with their children.