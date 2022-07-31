Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in a dramatic bedazzled zebra print costume at Unicef event

Jennifer Lopez put on a spectacular show on Saturday at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​event at the 14th-century monastery of La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy.

Newlywed Mrs. Affleck, 53, rocked the crowd at the Ukraine-focused charity gala in a spectacular bedazzled frilly zebra-print suit with a white feather trim — consisting of a sassy animal-print bustier and wild flares — showing off her slender abs.

The Marry Me actress – who recently honeymooned with her husband Ben Affleck, 49, in Paris – later slipped into a sultry transparent nude thong bodysuit that showed off her otherworldly physique.

Dramatic entrance! Jennifer Lopez put on a spectacular show when she performed at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy, on Saturday

She headlined the show, which was scheduled to feature appearances from DJ Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz.

After taking the stage wearing the theatrical fringe and feather jacket, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer threw it away to reveal a high-necked zebra bustier and trouser outfit with sheer mesh panels.

The Hustlers star wore her dark brown locks parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders and back.

Wow! The newlywed star, 53, rocked the crowd at the Ukraine-focused charity gala in a spectacular bedazzled frilly zebra-print suit with a white feather trim – consisting of a sassy animal print bustier and wild flares – that showed off her slender abs.

Miss Affleck! The Marry Me actress later slipped into a sultry transparent nude bodysuit that showed off her otherworldly physique

She put on a smashing performance with handsome male backup dancers wearing open black shirts and sparkly trousers, delighting fans with her usual dynamic choreography.

Glamorous as ever, she wore dramatic evening eye makeup, with big lashes, black eyeliner and pink lipstick.

Her second look of the evening was a nude bodysuit embellished with sparkling crystals and matching fishnet tights.

Theatrical: Lopez took the stage for the first time in a fringe-and-feather theatrical coat

Brunette beauty: The Hustlers star sported her dark brown locks parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders and back

Give it all: the hitmaker gave a passionate performance

Savage! The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer later dropped her coat to reveal a bedazzled, zebra bustier and high-neck trouser outfit with sheer mesh panels

The beauty was seen dancing like a storm for fans, as she showed off her famous assets in the revealing stage costume.

Leaving no detail to chance, she combined the fantastic looks with a beautiful sparkling black microphone.

During the performance, she went to extremes and at one point was lifted into the air by her dancers. She was also featured in a passionate choreography with a handsome male backing dancer.

Earlier in the day, Lopez was the epitome of elegance as she arrived at the event in a gorgeous sheer yellow floor-length dress with billowing sleeves and a frilly collar, and matching yellow slip underneath.

Dynamic: She gave a dazzling performance with handsome male backup dancers in sparkly suits, and pleased fans with her usual dynamic choreography

Let’s get loud! The musical sensation raised her arms in the air as she warmed up the audience

Unbelievable: she happily showed her dance moves all night long

Rocking with the crowd: At one point she pointed to a happy concertgoer, while rocking with the crowd

Energetic: she did her best during the performance and at one point was lifted into the air by her dancers

The superstar paired the sophisticated look with towering white platform heels and a mini bedazzled green and silver Louis Vuitton purse, and wore her dark brown locks pinned half back for a bohemian look.

She further embellished with voluminous colorful crystal earrings. As for glamour, she sported dramatic dark eyeliner and voluminous lashes, along with a pink lipstick on her pout.

In addition to Jennifer, other celebrities in attendance include Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Maye Musk, according to Variety.

The outlet also reported that Sofia Carson will also be performing at the event, as well as DJ Cruz.

Ed Westwick and his girlfriend Amy Jackson were also present as they continued their stay on the Italian island.

Focused: Jennifer was focused on giving her best performance while closing her eyes to sing

Getting started: The Hustlers star was seen in passionate choreography with a handsome male backup dancer

Shining star: Her second look of the evening was a nude bodysuit embellished with glittering crystals and matching fishnet tights

Her husband’s brother, Casey Affleck, also attended the event, along with his girlfriend Caylee Cowan.

The celebration took place in a 14th-century monastery called Certosa di San Giacomo, with a grassy cloister and stunning views of the Mediterranean.

After kicking off the evening with musical entertainment, the event will be followed by a full dinner and a benefit auction, as reported by Variety.

The publication also reported that during the charity gala, “UNICEF representatives in Ukraine will participate remotely in the soirée” and that a documentary will be screened “detailing the work being done by UNICEF in the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps in Jordan.” Welcoming Syrian children and their families. .’