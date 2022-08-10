Jennifer Lopez shows off a toned midriff in a cropped workout top as she attends a dance class in LA

<!–

Jennifer Lopez was spotted earlier on Tuesday stepping outside in the summer heat to enter a dance studio in Los Angeles.

The talented performer, 53, kept her look simple and casual, with leggings and a cropped top.

The Marry Me actress has been busy following her return to sunny LA after staying in Europe for work following her honeymoon with 49-year-old Ben Affleck.

The If You Had My Love singer chose to wear figure-hugging black leggings, showing off her fit physique.

She added a black long-sleeved crop top and gave a glimpse of her toned abs.

Jennifer chose to throw on a pair of white sneakers to stay comfortable for her fitness routine in the studio.

The hardworking entertainer completed her look with a pair of large earrings with gold rings.

She also made sure to put on black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blazing sun.

In the crook of her elbow, Jennifer was carrying a Dior tote bag, marked ‘JLO’ on the front of the luxury bag.

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing hitmaker seemed to be in a very good mood since returning from Europe after her luxurious honeymoon with Ben, accompanied by some of their respective children.

After being apart for a while, the two have been focusing on their own lives and work ever since they tied the knot in Las Vegas and are enjoying a short romantic getaway to France.

According to TMZBen has just launched his own Pacific Palisades mansion and started the sale price at nearly $30 million.

The couple and family have already moved into another mansion previously owned by James Packer, Mariah Carey’s ex, the entertainment tabloid reported.

The huge household was originally purchased for $60 million, and Jennifer and Ben are currently renting the mansion.

It seems that the newlyweds are taking steps to turn their separated lives into one since they say, “I do.”

The newlyweds will have another upcoming celebration, with Ben turning the big 50 on August 15.

