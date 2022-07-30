Jennifer Lopez showcases her incredible figure in animal print bra and bottoms during rehearsals
Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at a UNICEF benefit match in Capri, Italy.
And on Friday, the singer/actress wowed in an animal print crop top and matching bottoms as she took the stage during rehearsals.
The 53-year-old performer showed off her incredible body in the wild with her backing dancers rocking silver numbers.
