Jennifer Lopez shines in a red ensemble as she goes shopping for the holidays with her mother and sister

Jennifer Lopez embraced the party season and donned a vibrant red ensemble as she headed to LA with her mom and sister for last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve.

The talented actress and singer, 53, donned comfy pants and a jacket as she spent quality time with her family over the holiday weekend.

The beauty was recently spotted on Friday showing off her casual sense of style in matching sweats as she bought a few gifts for her loved ones.

Wow! Jennifer Lopez, 53, opted for a glowing red ensemble as she headed out shopping in Los Angeles with her mother and sister on Christmas Eve

The Marry Me actress opted to wear bright red, loose-fitting sweatpants and tucked into a plain white T-shirt with a deep, low-V cut at the waist.

She also wore a patterned red puffer jacket for a stylish edge and to keep her warm in colder weather.

Jennifer donned a pair of translucent red sunglasses to match the color scheme of her festive ensemble.

The On The Floor singer donned brown boots to stay comfortable as she strolled around town with her mom, Guadalupe, and her sister.

Quality time: The actress and singer were pictured holding hands with her mother as they crossed a busy street with the star’s sister also along

Jennifer accessorized her outfit with a pair of glamorous large earrings with silver hoops and dainty silver chain necklaces.

Her dark brown locks were pulled back in a chic ponytail to prevent loose strands from falling into her face.

The Maid In Manhattan actress used to hold her phone in her hand during the day instead of carrying a heavy handbag or purse.

Her mother and sister’s color matched Jennifer’s, and they wore red colored shirts as they celebrated the holiday weekend together. The dancer offered her mother a helping hand as they crossed a busy city street.

According to entertainment tonight, a source stated that the star wanted the holiday to be “even more special than usual and create new traditions of its own, both as a family and with Ben.”

Getting in the mood: The talented star embraced the holiday season by donning red track pants along with stylish reds

“They plan to spend the holidays together with Jen’s kids and family,” the insider revealed, adding, “Jen, her mom and her sister are all great cooks so they look forward to getting together.” to be and eat great food.’

Jennifer shares twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, with her ex, Marc Anthony, and became stepmother to Ben’s children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The source explained that “Jen’s favorite holiday is Christmas so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple as it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife.”

On the subject of gifts the two lovebirds want to give each other, the insider told the publication that the actress wants to “spoil” Ben.

The Gone Girl actor also spent a little money on presents. “Ben plans to give Jen a few things that are special and sentimental that he’s spent a long time thinking about.”

Excited: A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer and Ben “plan to spend the holidays with the kids and Jen’s family”

Favorite season: “Jen’s favorite holiday is Christmas so she always goes all out but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple as it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife,” the insider added

In addition to spending time with her loved ones for the holidays, Jennifer recently threw a star-studded Christmas party with some celebrity guests.

Kim Kardashian and singer Billie Eilish were just some of those in attendance at the party, which was held at Jennifer and Ben’s opulent Los Angeles home, reported People.

At one point during the night, a video captured the happy couple serenading their guests by singing John Legend’s song By Christmas Eve. As the song ended, the two reportedly shared an affectionate kiss in front of the audience.

Once the holidays are over and their busy schedules ease up a bit, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer and Ben may take themselves on vacation, “just the two of them to get some rest and relaxation.”

Party: Jennifer and Ben recently hosted their own Christmas party at their LA home, with celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish in attendance