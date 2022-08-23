Jennifer Lopez shares image from wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared a look at her gorgeous Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck on Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, the 53-year-old singer and actress took to her website OnTheJLo.com to share a photo while in her wedding dress.

The Marry Me star was in close-up with icy pink makeup on while wearing a white veil.

There were crowds of family and friends at their “old Hollywood-themed” wedding – which was revealed in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail over the weekend.

Both their mothers Guadalupe and Chris, her sister Lynda and his best buddies Matt Damon and Kevin Smith were there.

Jen and Ben tied the knot in a massive wedding ceremony at his $8.9 million Georgia mansion.

The event took place after the couple got married in Las Vegas in July, with close friends and family followed the couple down the aisle near the property.

Ben and JLo, known as “Bennifer,” laid out a solid white carpet with Lopez in a white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with long train and veil, while Ben, 50, wore a black and white tuxedo.

Photos showed the couple cuddling by a waterfront jetty near the mansion, with fireworks from a lake at the property slated to round out the evening’s event on Friday.

But the actress was most excited about the fact that all of their combined children were at the wedding, shared People on Monday, because she’s excited to be a stepmom again.

Lucky Bride: Jennifer Lopez was the beauty of her smashing Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck on Saturday. But the 53-year-old Marry Me actress was most excited about having all their children combined at the wedding, People shared on Monday.

They have known each other for over 20 years: they were together in 2002 and got back together in 2021. Seen in February

She has Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and he has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special,” said a source of the founder of JLo Beauty. “It was a dream for her.”

Stylist Courtney Victor added: ‘They all seemed like such a happy and close-knit family unit. She is absolutely flawless. It’s unbelievable how beautiful she is.’

And the Bronx-born beauty loves being Mrs. Affleck.

“She keeps saying ‘my man’ and that’s really cute,” the insider said.

Her teenage years: She has Emme, left, and Max, eight – both 14 – with ex-husband Marc Anthony; seen in Paris in July

It’s not the first time Lopez has played the role of stepmother.

When she married Anthony, she became stepmother to his children Ariana, 28, and Chase, whose mother is Debbie Rosado; and Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, whose mother is Dayanara Torres.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Affleck live in a rental home in Beverly Hills until the renovation of Lopez’s old mansion in Bel Air, California is completed.

It is not known if all the children will go to the same school as almost all of them are teenagers with the exception of Samuel.

Hugs: This is where Lopez sees a bond with Affleck and Garner’s oldest child, Violet, 16, when he was in Paris in July

Now all together: From the left, Violet, Emme, Max, Seraphina, Jennifer and Ben in Paris in July

Ben’s ex: Garner seen with their three children on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Hollywood in 2018

It comes 20 years after the couple got engaged and engaged, only to call off their 2003 wedding.

Ben’s brother Casey, 47, declined to attend after saying he had previous family commitments in Los Angeles.

Matt Damon, 51-year-old boyfriend of the actor, with whom he won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting, was in attendance with his wife Luciana Barroso, 46.

They have been married before: the two married in Las Vegas in July

Director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes, famous for playing Jay and Silent Bob alongside Ben in a series of comedies, were also spotted in Georgia for the party.

After the wedding ceremony, Affleck and Lopez walked with their guest to the estate’s Oyster House, which was expected to have held the wedding reception.

An explosives permit for a fireworks display is believed to have been obtained, while wedding bells were set up for the evening ceremony and the menu consisted of fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, along with oven-roasted chicken and mac and cheese, with Jack Daniels casks also included. shipped to the site.