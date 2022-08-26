Jennifer Lopez SERENADES husband Ben Affleck at their wedding with lovey-dovey new song

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Lopez gave her husband Ben Affleck and their wedding guests a passionate performance at their wedding in Georgia last weekend.

The superstar, 53, took to the dance floor in front of the actor, 50, who was sitting on a chair in front of her, doing a dance routine with some backup dancers as she performed a song dedicated to her new husband.

The lovely tune featured very affectionate lyrics, such as “I can’t get enough,” repeated in the chorus, as Jennifer sang about passion and love for her husband.

A song for Ben: Jennifer Lopez gave her husband Ben Affleck and their wedding guests a passionate performance at their wedding in Georgia last weekend

Mrs. Affleck sang, “I can feel the passion in your eyes/ I’m still in love with you/ You know I can’t get enough/ You know I can’t get enough.”

Ben certainly seemed to enjoy the special performance and was seen smiling at his lovely bride.

The Hustlers star looked incredible in a decadent Ralph Lauren dress adorned with strings of pearls.

Sweet: The superstar, 53, took to the dance floor in front of the actor, 50, who was sitting on a chair in front of her, and did a dance routine with some backup dancers as she performed a song dedicated to her new husband

Passion: The sweet tune featured very affectionate lyrics such as “I can’t get enough” repeated in the chorus, while Jennifer sang about passion and love for her husband

This is not the first time the star has written a song dedicated to her beauty.

She famously wrote ‘Dear Ben’, which was featured on her 2002 album ‘This Is Me… Then’ with generous lyrics like ‘You’re perfect/ I just can’t control yourself/ I can’t be with no one’ different/ It seems I’m addicted to the way you like to touch me.’

In the sweet song she also said to Ben: ‘I love you, you’re perfect/ A manifestation of my dreams’ and ‘I think God made you for me.’

Affleck also famously starred in her “Jenny from the Block” music video where he famously slapped her pink bikini-clad bum while they were on a yacht.

The performance came after the couple tied the knot for the second time last weekend in a breathtaking wedding ceremony at Ben’s $8.9 million Georgia “plantation” mansion, surrounded by family, friends and A-List celebrities.

The celebrity couple known as “Bennifer” stunned the crowd with Lopez donning a gorgeous white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with long train and veil, while Affleck looked sharp in complementary white and black tuxedos.

Photos taken from above showed the perfect A-listers hugging with smiles on a waterfront jetty, outside their huge mansion, and as they walked past a snow-white altar set up especially for the day.