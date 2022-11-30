Home Jennifer Lopez says she wants to make Gigli 2 with Ben Affleck in 73 Questions with Vogue interview
Jennifer Lopez says she wants to make Gigli 2 with Ben Affleck in 73 Questions with Vogue interview

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she’d love to return to the big screen one day with her husband Ben Affleck, nearly two decades after they starred in Gigli together.

During Vogue’s 73 questions interview, released on Wednesday, the singer, 53, said of all her films she “would most like to make a sequel to” the gloomily judged box office flop.

In response, interviewer Joe Sabia teased that the film was “critically acclaimed,” which made the Hustlers actress laugh as she poured them both a cup of tea.

Collaboration: Jennifer Lopez revealed that she would like to return to the big screen one day with husband Ben Affleck, nearly two decades after they starred in Gigli together

When asked who “made her laugh the most between takes,” the mother-of-two immediately said her husband, who also appeared in 2004’s Jersey Girl.

She then discussed how she compares most to Selena Quintanilla Pérez, whom she portrayed in the 1997 musical biopic, of all her characters.

As for the movie she “really” regrets turning down, Lopez revealed that she passed on the 2002 erotic thriller film, Unfaithful.

What they fell in love with: During Vogue’s 73 Questions interview, released on Wednesday, the singer, 53, said of all her films she “would like most to make a sequel to” the gloomy-judged box office flop; seen in 2003’s Gigli

Two decades ago: In response, interviewer, Joe Sabia, teased that the film was “critically acclaimed,” which made the Hustlers actress laugh as she poured them both a cup of tea

Her love: When asked who “made her laugh the most between takes,” the mother-of-two immediately said her husband, who also appeared in 2004’s Jersey Girl

The two-time Grammy nominee went on to say she believes her “most underrated” movie is El Cantante (2006), co-starring ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Her most challenging role, however, was as the seasoned strip club dancer, Ramona Vega in Hustlers, which required her to learn how to pole dance.

‘Ramona. The pole. The pole,” she recalled, shaking her head playfully.

Role of Your Life: She went on to discuss how she relates most to Selena Quintanilla Pérez, whom she portrayed in the 1997 musical biopic, of all her characters

Missed opportunity: As for the movie she “really” regrets turning down, Lopez revealed she passed on the 2002 erotic thriller film, Unfaithful

Looking back: The two-time Grammy nominee went on to say she believes her “most underrated” film is El Cantante (2006), co-starring ex-husband Marc Anthony

While answering a quick series of questions, Lopez revealed that she was a night owl, prefers the beach to the mountains, and likes to sit by the window on a plane.

While reflecting on the first movie she ever “really loved,” the On The Floor hitmaker said West Side Story, after saying Dream Girls was the first musical she saw on Broadway.

In addition, the performer said she hopes to star on Broadway and would like to “walk through a crowd” if she went unrecognized by the public for 24 hours.

Relatable: While answering a quick series of questions, Lopez revealed she was a night person, prefers the beach to the mountains and likes to sit by the window on a plane

Fun: While reflecting on the first movie she ever “really loved,” the On The Floor hitmaker said West Side Story, after saying Dream Girls was the first musical she saw on Broadway

Lopez also described her work ethic as “relentless” and wants her children to know that “if you work hard, you can achieve anything.”

She then mused that the teenage years are the “most intimidating thing about parenting” and finds it rewarding that her twins often teach her that.

When asked about her legacy, the Ain’t Your Mama crooner wants to be remembered for bringing “lots of love into the world.”

Hard worker: Lopez also described her work ethic as “ruthless” and wants her children to know that “if you work hard, you can achieve anything”

Tags: Affleck Ben Gigli interview Jennifer Lopez Vogue
