Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose Marc Cohn to sing as she walked down the aisle

Jennifer Lopez revealed in her latest on the JLo newsletter why she chose Marc Cohn to surprise her husband, Ben Affleck, at their glamorous wedding ceremony.

The Marry Me actress, 53, had the Grammy award-winning singer perform at their Georgia wedding, which took place on August 20 last month.

The star himself sang two of his hits as the dazzling star walked down the aisle, including the song True Companion. The beauty explained that it was the song, ‘We first listened together to what seemed yesterday and forever ago.’

Wedding song: Jennifer Lopez, 53, revealed she invited Marc Cohn to sing two songs as she walked down the aisle

Jennifer gave extensive details about her lavish wedding ceremony when she told Ben, “Yeah,” at his $8.9 million estate in Georgia.

The actress discussed why she made the decision to ask Marc Cohn to sing as she walked down the aisle in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress.

“Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s True Companion over twenty years ago as the perfect wedding love song in this house,” she wrote. “Although Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was sweet and generous to come.”

The Hustlers star explained that she had chosen an extra song for the singer to perform first.

“However, as I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t True Companion. It was his The Things We’ve Handed Down. A song about the wonderful mystery of children, something we could only guess at at the time, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.’

True Companion: The actress chose the Grammy Award-winning singer to perform True Companion and The Things We’ve Handed Down

‘We didn’t just marry each other; we married these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us at our wedding party. To our great honor and joy they all did,” Jennifer typed.

The businesswoman then thought about the moment when Marc started singing True Companion, which had a special meaning between bride and groom.

“When the oldest of our children finished her walk, Marc started on True Companion, a song we first listened to together that seemed both yesterday and forever ago – and life came around, strange, beautiful, mysterious, divine. .’

The talented dancer added that Ben had said that her surprise had “shocked” him “and made him feel how both paths we had walked were finding their way, inevitable, inexorable and perfectly together.”

Happy couple: The star shared an assortment of gorgeous photos that captured amazing moments from her wedding day in her On The JLo newsletter on Thursday

Stunning setting: Jennifer and Ben tied the knot at the actor’s $8.9 million estate in Georgia

Jennifer expressed the emotions the two lovebirds felt as they looked into each other’s eyes before descending down the aisle.

“And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs at that moment, it both made perfect sense, while it still seemed impossible to believe, like the best dream, where you only wish you never woke up.”

The blushing bride chose to describe their wedding reception by sharing a quote written by Affleck for his 2016 film Live By Night, which read, “This is heaven. Here. We’re in it now.’

“The truth is that everyone’s story is different and we all have our ways to travel. No two people are the same. But for us this was perfect timing.’ Lopez added, nodding at their after reviving in April 2021, nearly 20 years after parting ways after their first engagement.

Special: Jennifer chose Marc Cohn to sing True Companion because she and Ben decided 20 years earlier that this was the perfect wedding song

The walk down the aisle: The actress and singer wrote in her newsletter that ‘nothing ever felt better for me’ as she walked down the aisle to Ben

Surprised: Jennifer stated that Ben told her he was ‘shocked’ when Marc unexpectedly performed at their wedding

The Hustlers actress continued: “Nothing ever felt better for me, and I knew we finally settled down in a way that you can only do if you understand loss and joy and you’ve been tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly trivial nuisances of the day stand in the way of embracing every precious moment.”

“We are in that long desired time of life: to be thankful for all that life has shown us, even the trials and tribulations. That night was truly heaven,” she marveled.

After their ceremony, the happy couple headed off for a romantic second honeymoon in Italy.

Jennifer and Ben were married in a small, intimate setting at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July, followed by a small honeymoon in Paris with their respective children.

Reflection: In her recent newsletter, the happy bride reflected on the wedding ceremony, writing: ‘That night was truly heaven’