Jennifer Lopez pulls off business chic in a vibrant white suit at Grameen America’s event in LA

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a striking suit as she made a guest appearance at the Grameen America’s Raising Latina Voices event in the Universal Studios backlot on Saturday.

The Marry Me actress, 53, was beaming as she posed for a short photo shoot as soon as she arrived at the venue.

The beauty recently worked as a national ambassador with the nonprofit organization Grameen America, earlier in June.

Special Event: Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked business chic as she attended the Grameen America’s Raising Latina Voices event on Saturday, along with the CEO, Andrea Jung

The singer of On The Floor opted for a professional appearance for the special occasion.

She wore chic white dress pants along with a blouse with a pointy collar. A thin, white belt from Fendi was added to accentuate her waist.

Jennifer added a short jacket of the same color and material to complete her overall look.

The star slipped into a pair of white platform heels to add a touch of style to her classic ensemble.

Partnership: The actress and singer partnered with Grameen America as their national ambassador earlier in June

Major Event: The special event held on Saturday was to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The award-winning star styled her long locks in a tight, sleek bun, with a pair of gold dangling earrings.

The stunning actress further completed her outfit with a gold necklace with a rectangular embellishment and an assortment of gold bracelets.

Jennifer seemed to enjoy her time at the event, where she had the opportunity to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and explain her role as a national ambassador for the nonprofit.

Other photos showed the founder of JLo Beauty snapping a few selfies with an excited crowd of fans jumping into the snap.

Lucky moment: Jennifer was seen taking a selfie with a group of excited fans trying to jump into the photo

Close to her heart: The actress and performer recently told Good Morning America how important it was for her to partner with the organization to make a change

During a recent interview with Good morning AmericaJennifer shared why she thought it was important to her to partner with Grameen America.

“When you get a little older, you understand the meaning behind things and you’ve seen enough and you’ve had your own struggles and seen enough injustices,” she said.

“I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity, and people who want to do good things, not fight each other and just shake hands. That’s important to me,” the businesswoman added.

Based in New York City, the nonprofit was founded to provide financial aid and education to women in poverty who want to build small businesses.

By partnering with Jennifer, Grameen will help America achieve its “goal of providing $14 billion in debt to 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs,” the report said. Forbes.

Make a change: Jennifer took another photo with Andrea, along with American television producer Desiree Gruber

Interview: As the event started, Jennifer and CEO Andrea sat down to talk in detail about their goals for the organization and their partnership

The talented artist also inquired Forbes“It feels like the only thing holding back the Latino community is financial literacy and access to capital.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the organization, saying, “Being Latino in this country has always been a matter of pride for me. I am humbled and extremely grateful to be working with Grameen America. We are building roads to employment and leadership opportunities,” said the Grameen America website.

“There’s so much power in this community and we’re harnessing it. This partnership will create equality, inclusiveness and opportunity for Latina women in business.”

Before attending the special event on Saturday, Jennifer has settled back into her busy schedule after returning from a second honeymoon in Italy. Last month in August, she said “I do” to Ben Affleck during a lavish wedding ceremony at the actor’s 87-acre Georgia mansion.

The two held a more intimate ceremony in July at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Lovebirds: Jennifer and Ben tied the knot for the second time in August in front of more family and friends at the actor’s Georgia mansion

Quiet outing: Saw Ben Affleck doing some solo errands earlier on Friday in a casual ensemble consisting of jeans and a printed shirt

Ben was spotted running an errand during a solo outing, while also returning to normal life earlier on Friday.

The Gone Girl actor kept his look casual and wore black jeans and a gray print short-sleeved shirt.

He put on a pair of dark gray shoes as he dressed his ensemble with a silver watch on his wrist.