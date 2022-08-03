Jennifer Lopez poses up a storm on a boat during photoshoot in Capri

Jennifer Lopez looked nothing short of sensational as she took part in a sexy photo shoot in Capri, Italy on Wednesday.

The newlywed singer, 53, showed off her incredible figure as she donned a black sleeveless dress with a cut-out detail across the midriff.

The figure-hugging garment emphasized Jennifer’s tight tummy, while the actress also showed off her pins with a high split in the leg.

Jennifer let her honey blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders and looked cheerful as she posed a storm on the edge of the boat, revealing her Spanx as she took a sultry pose.

The hitmaker On The Floor accentuated her natural beauty with a light palette of makeup and sipped a drink in between.

Jennifer also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings and completed her look for the day with matching bracelets.

The mother of two was seen laughing and chatting with members of the crew between takes.

The stunning photo shoot comes after Jennifer headlined the LUISAVIAROMA x UNICEF Gala in Capri on Saturday.

The halftime producer star wore a special Roberto Cavalli ensemble designed by Fausto Puglisi for her concert on the stage La Certosa di San Giacomo.

Jennifer surprised the audience with a medley, including her 1999 song Waiting for Tonight and a cover of Donna Summer’s 1978 hit Last Dance.

Her husband – two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck – is working hard on the Burbank set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Jennifer surprised fans a few weeks ago when she revealed that she and Ben flew to Las Vegas to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Soon after, they flew to France, where they were seen admiring the sights and enjoying the scenery.

The pair were joined by their respective children: Ben’s two daughters with ex Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 – and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

Ben will be turning the big 5-0 on August 15 — right around the time they’re planning a wedding at his 87-acre Georgia estate.

Page Six recently reported that the couple, known collectively as ‘Bennifer’, have hired event planner Colin Cowie, who regularly handles bashes with budgets between $25K and $25M.

The couple – who were previously in a relationship between 2002-2004 – began texting each other again in February 2021, two months before Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

It’s safe to say Jennifer is obsessed with marriage, as her most recent movie roles have involved playing the over-50s – Kat Coiro’s rom-com Marry Me and Jason Moore’s upcoming Shotgun Wedding.

