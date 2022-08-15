Jennifer Lopez poses TOPLESS to push her new booty balm

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Lopez shared a dazzling Instagram image on her JLo Beauty Instagram page on Sunday.

The 53-year-old singer was topless wearing only small white panties, covering her chest with her arm while showing off her toned figure.

Ben Affleck’s wife was busy making her butt firming cream that promises to stop a nice derriere using “guarana seed extract and potent pink pepper slime.”

Topless Jenny: Jennifer Lopez shared a dazzling Instagram image on her JLo Beauty Instagram page on Sunday. The 53-year-old singer was topless wearing only small white panties as she covered her chest with her arm while showing off her toned figure

Guarana seed extract comes from a climbing vine of the Sapindaceae family, native to the Amazon basin and especially common in Brazil.

Pink pepperslim reduces the protection of fat reserves to make them more available for lipases.

It prevents them from forming instead of small fat droplets that are easier to burn.

In the past, Jenny has said that the booty cream has “science.”

In the buff: Siren stripped down to just her birthday suit when she turned 53 last month

“All the power and science behind JLo Beauty now for body,” the star said in her caption.

The site added: ‘We’ve taken skincare beyond the face by developing CLINICALLY TESTED body care that is intentional, focused and delivers real results.

“We stand behind the power of trust and the power of our claims. This is seriously sexy science at any age.”

The product costs $65.

New Jenny: Jennifer talked about ‘confidence’ on her JLo Beauty Instagram last week

Earlier this month, Siren wore a white dress as she shared her new Booty product, which she says will instantly make a woman’s body look different.

And she added that it is “all about women’s confidence” that she hopes to provide with her products that she has made with the help of “chemists.”

‘The power of JLo Beauty…now for body. #JLoBody is a clinically tested, premium body skincare line that delivers results you can see and feel right away – and they only get better over time.”

Chemielab: And she added that it’s ‘all about trust’ for women she hopes to provide with her products made with the help of ‘chemists’

This comes a month after the Marry Me actress tied the knot with new love interest Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

The Selena actress confirmed that she and Ben said ‘I do’ in her newsletter on the JLowhere she shared details of their intimate wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

The newsletter was signed ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’ and included candid selfies of the newlyweds and video of the couple preparing for their special day, including one of Ben getting ready in the chapel bathroom and photos of J.Lo in her wedding dress.

‘We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” she wrote in her post.

The performer revealed that they were “flying to Vegas” and “queuing for a permit with four other couples.”

She continued: “Behind us, two men were holding hands. In front of us was a young couple who, on their daughter’s second birthday, made the three-hour drive from Victorville – we all wanted the same thing – so that the world would recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of the marriage.