Jennifer Lopez poses nude in a bathtub from throwback ‘self care’ video during honeymoon to Paris

Jennifer Lopez shared a new clip on her Instagram beauty page earlier on Friday that she took from her recent honeymoon to the romantic city of Paris.

The talented performer, 53, was seen naked filming herself enjoying ‘self-care’ time amid her special outing with her new husband and their respective children.

In the video, the singer showed off her new Just Married robes after she tied the knot with Ben Affleck, 50, at an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier on July 16.

The On The Floor singer shared a new clip with her nearly 1 million followers on her JLo Beauty Instagram page from her recent time in Paris.

At the beginning of the video, the star was seen in a marble bathtub in a luxurious bathroom, filming in the reflection of a mirror with classical piano music reverberating in the background.

Jennifer held her phone in her hand which was protected by a black Louis Vuitton phone case.

The businesswoman had styled her dark brown hair in a bun and showed a pair of round earrings with rhinestones.

After a few moments of posing, the Marry Me actress lifted her phone and turned the camera away from her to zoom in on a pair of white robes with Just Married printed on the back in gold lettering.

As she swung back and forth, the camera captured the beautiful view from the bathroom window, including a quick glimpse of the glittering Eiffel Tower in the distance.

Jennifer also showed off some of the products she used while she was in the bath, including a few beauty products from her own brand, JLo Beauty, which she took with her on her journey.

The star added a short caption to the clip, writing: “Self-care in Paris is always a good idea.” She also added the hashtag “#tbt” in reference to her first honeymoon with Ben.

As the video came to an end, you could see Jennifer sending a big smile to the camera in the reflection of the mirror.

After saying “I do” at a surprise wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July, the newlyweds took themselves and their respective children to one of the world’s most romantic cities, Paris.

The minister, Ryan Wolfe, who performed their Las Vegas wedding, opened up to… People about the experience.

“It was an emotional moment that they shared,” he explained. “You can clearly see the love they have for each other.”

After their trip to Paris, a source inquired Entertainment tonight that, ‘Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris. They went to the hottest restaurants and had the time of their lives.’

“It was so nice to get away with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen’s birthday and have some time off from work. Jen and Ben both love Paris, and Jen especially thinks it’s so romantic,” the insider added.

To share their vows and love for each other with more friends and family, Jennifer and Ben held a second wedding ceremony last August at the actor’s Georgia mansion, which sits comfortably on 87 acres.

A source informed Us Weekly that during the larger ceremony, “Ben gave a passionate speech professing his love for Jennifer and her children.”

“And said the kids are the blessing and the gift that happened because they weren’t married before and that’s proof that everything happens for a reason.”

The Selena actress shares twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

After the ceremony, the two lovebirds enjoyed a second European honeymoon in Italy.