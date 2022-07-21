Jennifer Lopez looks red hot on Paris honeymoon with her new husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted this week on their honeymoon in Paris, the city of love, after escaping to Las Vegas last weekend.

The 52-year-old pop star, who is reportedly taking her new husband’s last name, was red hot in a blistering scarlet floor-length dress when the couple went out to dinner.

She held the hands of her dashing movie star husband, 49, who was classically handsome in an elegant midnight blue suit and sleek gold tie.

Look of love: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted this week on their honeymoon in Paris, the city of love, after escaping to Las Vegas last weekend

Their sighting in the French capital comes after their marriage minister stated that he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, said. People.

Wolfe also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul: “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last.”

Aglow: The 52-year-old pop star, who is reportedly taking her new husband’s last name, was piping hot in a sizzling scarlet floor-length dress when the couple went out to dinner

Ryan Wolfe served as the minister for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas wedding — and says he’s convinced the couple’s love for each other is real

Doubtless! Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck’s, 49, marriage minister, Ryan Wolfe, has no doubts about the couple’s love for each other, saying it was ‘real and obvious’

“They’ll make it. I believe they have found their soul mates. I do believe they are meant for each other,” he continued.

“You can see the love they had for each other. They really care and love each other,” he added.

Wolfe further described the wedding, which took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel: ‘It was emotional; it was an emotional moment that they shared. It was real and clear.’

Forever may it last: Wolfe also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul, saying: ‘After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last’

It comes after a witness who observed Lopez and Affleck’s vows gave a similar story.

Kenosha Portis, who worked as a witness at the Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday, said Bennifer arrived just before they closed shop to get married.

Speak with Good morning AmericaPortis recalls the power couple’s wedding: ‘It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest come in. I started shaking a little bit, you know, “Oh my god, this is Jennifer Lopez, we’re getting ready to get married!”‘

Emotional: It comes after Kenosha Portis, who worked as a best man at the chapel, shared similar feelings, revealing that the couple was “emotional” and “shivered” during their marriage

“As they read each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they were both emotional. They cried to each other. The children were there behind them.’

People reports that Jennifer walked down the aisle to Here Comes The Bride, which was played over the chapel’s Bluetooth speaker.

And very few people attended the A-list wedding. Among them were Jennifer’s 14-year-old Emme and one of Ben’s three children, according to the publication.

Chris Appleton, who did JLo’s hair for the occasion, was also one of the witnesses.

Blushing Bride! The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas late Saturday night at A Little White Wedding Chapel, with JLo donning a peculiar white dress in a video posted to her newsletter.

Here comes the bride! JLo did several curves while showing off her white dress

“And this was the dressing room for my wedding!” Ben, dressed in a white suit, stated while holding the camera in front of a scratched mirror

“They wanted it to be really simple,” a chaplain told the publication. “They were very excited.”

A music insider also shared their decision to play chess: “Jen and Ben are so in love they wanted to get married. They are busy and wanted to make it easy and intimate in a nice setting to symbolize their happiness after such a long time,” the source said.

The couple won’t be on their honeymoon right away either because of their busy work, but J.Lo won’t be distracted by this.

VIP! Jennifer’s 14-year-old Emme looked excited to attend the wedding

“Jennifer says every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” a source told People. “Since they started dating again, Jennifer really believes this is it.”

However, they will throw a big reception down the line, an insider says. “They plan to throw a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance last year, having previously gotten engaged in 2003.

The Selena actress confirmed they tied the knot in Vegas in her newsletter Sunday. The chart star also signed the letter with the name “Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”