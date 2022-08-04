Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in blue checked bra top and full skirt in Italy

Advertisement

She married Ben Affleck on July 17 in Vegas, and it’s fair to say Jennifer Lopez looks good.

The 52-year-old mother of twins looked stunning in a blue checked bra top and a matching full skirt – presumably from Dior – as she took part in a glamorous photo shoot in the Italian sun on Monday.

Her gym-sharpened abs showed solid as she was split in two – as she posed for some snaps against the backdrop of Capri.

Looks incredible: Newly married Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked stunning in a blue plaid bra top and full skirt as she posed for a photo shoot in Italy on Monday

Suits Her: Her gym-honed abs were on show in the two-piece as she basked in the golden sun

It was obvious that her feet were not in the photos as she chose to wear comfortable flip flops on her feet instead of heels.

She wore her caramel locks down and in a sleek style and looked chic in peach cat eye sunglasses.

At one point, a man held an umbrella over her head to keep her in the shade as she posed on a fruit truck for another stunning photo.

When life gives you lemons… At one point, a man held an umbrella over her head to keep her in the shade as she posed on a fruit truck for another beautiful photo

Perfection: She wore her caramel locks down and in a sleek style and looked chic in peach cat eye sunglasses

There was no sign of Ben that day, as he had to fly back to Hollywood for work shortly after their Paris honeymoon, but that didn’t stop Jennifer from making the most of her European adventures.

She spent a little longer in Paris with her children before leaving for Capri.

The stunning photo shoot comes after Jennifer headlined the LUISAVIAROMA x UNICEF Gala in Capri on Saturday.

The halftime producer star wore a special Roberto Cavalli ensemble designed by Fausto Puglisi for her concert on the stage La Certosa di San Giacomo.

Jennifer surprised the audience with a medley, including her 1999 song Waiting for Tonight and a cover of Donna Summer’s 1978 hit Last Dance.

Her husband – two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck – is working hard on the Burbank set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Jennifer surprised fans a few weeks ago when she revealed that she and Ben flew to Las Vegas to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Soon after, they flew to France, where they were seen admiring the sights and enjoying the scenery.

The pair were joined by their respective children: Ben’s two daughters with ex Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 – and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

Ben will be turning the big 5-0 on August 15 — right around the time they’re planning a wedding at his 87-acre Georgia estate.