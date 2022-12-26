Jennifer Lopez looks glamorous backstage on her ‘Hummingbird’ vacation in newsletter

Jennifer Lopez fully embraced the festive season and gave fans a special behind-the-scenes look at her ‘Hummingbird’ Christmas in her latest In the JLo newsletter posted on monday.

The 53-year-old actress and singer explained the decision behind the hummingbird theme while reminiscing about other moments leading up to the holidays.

The talented beauty, who wished her fans a “Merry Christmas” on Instagram early Sunday, spent the big weekend with her husband, Ben Affleck, their children and the Marry Me star’s family.

Stunning: Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared her latest On The JLo newsletter on Monday to give her fans a closer look at her holiday festivities

The On The Floor singer shared a snapshot of herself to kick off her Christmas-themed newsletter, posing next to a decorated Christmas tree while wearing a vibrant teal dress with a white, pointy collar and cuffs.

A pattern of red bows was embroidered all over the fabric, and she donned a pair of red platform heels that were secured with ankle straps for a finishing touch.

Jennifer previously uploaded the photo, along with a selfie, to her main Instagram page on Sunday, writing the caption, “Merry Christmas!!!” to her fans and followers.

Next to her, a luxurious tree contained gold, silver, and blue decorations, along with various hummingbird decorations. “I like to create a theme for each holiday,” she wrote in her newsletter.

The Maid In Manhattan actress later explained that the hummingbird tree was to “remind us that everything that is done with love and with love will always be good.”

A theme: The star expressed that she chooses to “create a theme for each holiday season” and chose a hummingbird theme for this year

‘I wrote a song called Hummingbird for my new album, This Is Me… Now. For me hummingbirds are messengers of love,” she added, referring to her upcoming album due out next year in 2023.

Jennifer wrote that hummingbirds are “the fastest bird” and that she “identifies with them, but more than anything, every time I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be okay.”

‘So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme. We’ve mixed families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the gifts and tripled the chaos!!’

The Hustlers star notably married Ben Affleck earlier this year during an intimate Las Vegas wedding in July, followed by an extra extravagant ceremony at the actor’s Georgia estate in August.

The artist shares twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, with her ex, Marc Anthony, and became a stepmother to Ben’s three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner .

Memories: Jennifer also shared snapshots she had taken over the holiday weekend, including treats and another view of her hummingbird tree

In another image added to the newsletter, Jennifer showed off a glamorous snapshot of herself posing at the top of a staircase while wearing a striking Gucci dress that she had donned to her Christmas party earlier this month.

The star hosted a Christmas party with her husband, Ben, at their Los Angeles home. A number of celebrities attended, including Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat.

“I also chose hummingbird colors for my prom dress this year,” she wrote. “I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party.”

The JLo Beauty founder raved about the festive party, telling her fans, “The party was packed with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known over the years.” We sang and danced and had a wonderful time!’

Jennifer also shared a collage of snaps she had taken over the holiday weekend, which included another view of her lit tree and some treats.

Beautiful: The Marry Me actress gave her fans a look at some gifts she’s given to friends and loved ones, including a graphic Selena t-shirt

Gifts: The talented artist added a stylish snap of herself posing in a blue and white striped dress with a high slit while wearing a Nick Fouquet hat that she had also gifted to others

The I’m Real hitmaker listed gifts she’s given friends and loved ones, including a Selena graphic T-shirt. Jennifer notably played the late singer in the 1997 biopic.

She also uploaded a snapshot of herself posing in a chic blue and white striped dress that showed off her toned legs with a thigh-high slit. The star wore a Nick Fouquet hat, which she also gave to those close to her.

The businesswoman showed off some of her favorite ‘winter fashion’ selections. “This time of year, I love wearing neutral colors with hints of red. During the winter, especially in Los Angeles, it’s very exciting to finally wear coats and sweaters.’

Jennifer explained that her stylists gave her a “hummingbird necklace” for my wedding that ties into my whole hummingbird theme.

The beauty then wrote her own style tip, writing: ‘Remember: my rule is there are no rules when it comes to fashion! Florals for winter, groundbreaking (if you know it, you know it)’.

Sense of style: In the newsletter, the businesswoman showcased some of her favorite ‘winter fashion’ picks.

Candid impulse: Jennifer added that she had worn a hummingbird necklace with her winter styles that her stylists had given her for her wedding to Ben earlier this year

Other Moments: In a section titled ‘Camera Roll,’ the actress shared other special moments that had transpired during the festive season.

Upcoming album: The singer treated her fans to some behind-the-scenes photos of projects she’s recently worked on, including a sneak peek session for her upcoming 2023 album, This Is Me… Now

Towards the end of her newsletter, the singer regaled her fans with some behind-the-scenes photos of projects she’s recently worked on, including a sneak peek session for her upcoming 2023 album, This Is Me…Now, a sequel to their 2002 studio album, This Is Me…Then.

The beauty could be seen showing off her toned midriff in a corseted white crop top, long leather skirt and matching leather jacket as she posed for a photo shoot.

Another snap showed the star wearing an ensemble similar to the one she had worn for her This Is Me…Then album cover.

The mother of two and stepmother of three also uploaded moments from her press day for her upcoming film with Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding. The action-comedy, set to premiere in January 2023 on Amazon Prime Video, follows: “A couple’s outlandish destination wedding is hijacked by criminals,” according to IMDB.

As a conclusion, he also showed some special snapshots taken while working on the sci-fi thriller, Atlas, such as the ‘first day’ and ‘last day’ on set. A set release date has yet to be confirmed.

On trend: Towards the end of her newsletter, the singer treated her fans to some behind-the-scenes photos of projects she recently worked on

Dressed to Impress: Jennifer has been working on upcoming movies like Shotgun Wedding and the sci-fi thriller Atlas.

Passion: the founder of JLo Beauty could be seen filming a scene from one of her most recent movies