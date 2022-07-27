Jennifer Lopez looks chic in a white top and jeans as she enjoys time with her twins in Paris

She took in the sights of Paris with her new husband and children after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month, 20 years after their first engagement was called off.

And Jenifer Lopez took some time away from Ben Affleck on Wednesday as she and her two children — 14-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme — left France’s Crillon hotel during the ongoing Paris honeymoon.

The singer, 52, looked effortlessly chic in a crisp white top, which she paired with bootcut jeans and towering white platform heels.

Jennifer added a brown belt to her look that hugged her tight around her slim waist, while stashing her essentials in a matching brown and wicker handbag.

Hitmaker Love Don’t Cost A Thing completed her look with chunky hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses, while her caramel locks were swept into a neat bun.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s twins, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, both cut casual figures as they sauntered in front of the star.

Where Maximilian opted for a white polo shirt and striped blue shorts, Emme – who uses gender-neutral pronouns – cut a stylish figure in an olive green shirt and matching shorts.

The trio was without Ben, 49, and his daughters Seraphina, 13, Violet, 16, who are also on holiday in the French capital.

Ben is also the father of son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005.

It comes after Jennifer and Ben’s marriage minister stated that he had no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who performed the wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, told People.

Jennifer announced the news of her marriage, writing in her newsletter: “Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a permit with four other couples, all taking the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

“We were barely at midnight in the little white wedding chapel. They graciously stayed open a few minutes late, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, apparently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted to show Elvis himself it cost extra and he was in bed).’

Jennifer also revealed she was wearing a dress from an old movie, while Ben wore a coat from his closet for the ceremony.

She said, “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives. In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”