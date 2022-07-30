Jennifer Lopez looks angelic in a strapless white dress and ballet flats for lunch in Capri, Italy

Jennifer Lopez looked angelic as she stepped out on Friday afternoon in Capri, Italy.

To lunch with her entourage, the singer-songwriter, 53, wore a stylish sleeveless white dress with a flowing skirt.

She sauntered down the street in a pair of off-white ballet flats instead of her favorite heels.

She protected her eyes from the harsh Italian sun with dark brown designer sunglasses.

Her hair was pulled back in a tight bun, revealing a pair of beautiful gold earrings that fell over her shoulders.

Lopez was taken to and from the restaurant in the back of a small golf cart, one leg crossed over the other in a restrained manner.

Lopez’s lunch outing came just hours before she hopped onstage to rehearse songs for the city’s start-up-studded UNICEF benefit.

She wowed in an animal print crop top and matching bottoms as she took the stage during rehearsals.

The performer showed off her incredible body in the wild with her backing dancers rocking silver numbers.

Jennifer emphasized her pert derriere in the striking look as she danced onstage.

The star will perform Saturday for UNICEF’s Ukraine-focused charity gala called LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF in the Italian island.

It takes place in Certosa di San Giacomo, a monastery on the island overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

In addition to Jennifer, other celebrities in attendance include Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Maye Musk, according to Variety.

The outlet also reported that Sofia Carson will also be performing at the event, as well as DJ Cruz.

Honeymoon: While busy during the day, she recently spent quality time in the countryside with her new husband Ben Affleck (Photo February 2022)

While busy during the day, she recently spent quality time in the countryside with her new husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer married 49-year-old Ben Affleck last week while in Las Vegas, after getting engaged again and 20 years after the actor first got down on one knee.

She confirmed they said I do in her newsletter On the JLOrevealing that they held the wedding at Little White Wedding Chapel.

‘We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” the mother of two wrote in her post, which was signed by Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.