Jennifer Lopez is stylishly chic along with husband Ben Affleck as they board a private jet in LA

Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, were spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles earlier on Saturday.

The Marry Me star, 53, and Hollywood actor, 50, opted for style as they prepared for a day of exciting travel.

The couple recently held a beautiful wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends at Ben’s Georgia estate in August, and have continued to focus on their careers and building their lives together.

Beautiful: Jennifer Lopez, 53, was seen getting out of a car earlier Saturday as she arrived at a Los Angeles airport with her husband, Ben Affleck, 50.

The talented singer was elegantly chic as she got out of a car before walking to the private jet.

She wore a white blouse with a pointed collar that featured a floral decoration at the top.

Jennifer added loose-fitting jeans for a bit of comfort during her flight.

The gorgeous actress donned a long pale pink jacket to help keep her warm in the cooler fall temperatures. A dark-colored floral design was embroidered on the arms of the beautiful coat.

Fashionable: The Gone Girl actress also opted for style when he boarded a private jet in sunny Los Angeles

Saturday Adventure: The actor seemed to be in a good mood as she prepared for a day of travel

To complete her overall look for the day, Jennifer slipped into a pair of cream May Jane style platform heels. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell naturally past her shoulders.

Ben also wore a fashionable ensemble consisting of white pants and a plain T-shirt.

The actor added an off-white blazer and chose to wear a pair of black and white Nike sneakers.

He donned reflective sunglasses as the star sauntered quickly under the bright California sun.

Ben was pictured holding a refreshing drink in his left hand to stay hydrated for the busy day.

Prep: The beauty was pictured getting ready to board the private jet before heading to a new destination on Saturday

Chic: Jennifer wore an elegant and classy ensemble while donning a pair of platform heels for her day of travel

The happy couple seems to be enjoying married life amid retiring from their busy work schedules and focusing on the family.

The two lovebirds now have five children together, including Ben’s three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Jen’s twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex, Marc Anthony.

A resource recently opened to: Us Weekly about their married life since their intimate wedding in Las Vegas in July, followed by their glamorous wedding ceremony at Ben’s sprawling Georgia mansion the following month.

“Ben and Jen are still on their honeymoon,” the insider told the publication. “They love each other.”

“Becoming husband and wife didn’t change their relationship much, except it cemented what they had.”

Weekend getaway: Jennifer and Ben seemed to be in a good mood as they went to an unknown destination this weekend

Details: Jennifer made a fashion statement as she boarded the glamorous private jet with Ben close behind her

The source also explained to the entertainment publication that the Hollywood couple are still looking for a new place to call home.

“They are looking for houses to buy together and hope to find one that they are both happy with. It has been a continuous process.’

While taking the time to search for their dream home, both Jennifer and Ben have been back to work on numerous projects.

The talented actress will star in the upcoming movie called Shotgun Wedding, which will be released in January 2023. The film also stars Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz.

The comedy’s premise follows the wedding of a couple who are “hijacked by criminals.” As they save their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place.” IMDB.

She was also featured in the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Mother. Ben has also been spotted on sets, such as an untitled project with good friend, Matt Damon. He will also appear as Batman in The Flash, which will be released next year in 2023.