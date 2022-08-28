Jennifer Lopez is spoon fed by obliging husband Ben Affleck

Advertisement

If the way to a man’s heart is really through his stomach, then Ben Affleck seemed to have lost his appetite when he went out for dinner on Saturday afternoon with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

The actor and director cheerfully spoon fed an obviously hungry Jennifer as they enjoyed an alfresco meal on Italy’s picturesque Lake Como, the last stop on their seemingly endless honeymoon.

Ben, 50, was momentarily distracted from his own meal as he poured a spoonful of food into the Latina star’s open mouth during their final public appearance.

There you go: Ben Affleck gleefully fed an obviously hungry Jennifer Lopez while enjoying an alfresco meal on Italy’s picturesque Lake Como, the last stop on their seemingly endless honeymoon

Jennifer, 53, quickly reciprocated the romantic gesture before using a handy napkin to wipe Ben’s bearded lips as they faced each other at a table outside.

The pair later shared a lengthy kiss before heading out for shopping in Como, mingling with the locals as they strolled hand in hand.

Ben and Jennifer are currently enjoying a second honeymoon in Italy after walking down the aisle again at a lavish wedding on August 20, surrounded by family, friends and A-List celebrities.

Smitten: The couple shared a long-lasting kiss before going shopping in Como over the weekend

The wedding was one to remember. Jen and Ben tied the knot at his $8.9 million Georgia mansion, a 87-acre site on Hampton Island Preserve.

135 people attended their “old Hollywood-themed” wedding – which was revealed in photos DailyMail obtained over the weekend. DailyMail also looked into the wedding.

The ceremony lasted 45 minutes and was led by Jay Shetty. It was held under the white metal frame of a church, per Vogue. The frame was decorated with delphiniums from Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.