Jennifer Lopez is seen bonding with husband Ben Affleck’s teen daughter Violet in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday.

The 53-year-old singer appeared to be in a good mood as she strolled through Beverly Hills for a bite to eat, then let the teen take the wheel as they cruised through the star-studded city.

Violet is the oldest daughter shared by the Gone Girl actor, 50, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The hitmaker On The Floor became her stepmother, along with his other two children, 10-year-old Samuel and Seraphina, 13.

Bonding time: Jennifer Lopez, 53, was seen spending the afternoon with her husband’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner

Enjoying the afternoon: The talented singer and her teenage stepdaughter were all smiles as they chatted and strolled through Beverly Hills earlier on Saturday

Jennifer kept her look classy and casual for her short afternoon outing with her oldest stepdaughter.

She put on loose-fitting, chic white trousers, fastened with a brown belt at the waist.

The Hustlers actress paired the classic pants with a plain, white, short-sleeved T-shirt.

The now mum of five slipped into a pair of open-toed sandals and heels to complete her overall late summer look.

Jennifer seemed to be enjoying her early afternoon outing as she got to know Violet a little better.

Stylish: The actress and performer spent the afternoon in style enjoying a light lunch on Saturday with her oldest stepdaughter