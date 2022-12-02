Jennifer Lopez is casually dressed in a sleek white blouse with khaki slacks when she walks out in LA

<!–

Jennifer Lopez cut a classy figure when she showed up in Los Angeles this week putting her own superstar spin on business casual.

The 53-year-old pop act, who is currently married to Ben Affleck, tucked a tight white blouse into high-waisted trousers.

She sharpened her screen siren features with makeup, swept her silky locks into a high bun and gave the look a touch of glitter with swinging hoop earrings.

Looking fabulous: Jennifer Lopez cut a classy figure as she showed up in Los Angeles this week putting her own superstar spin on business casual

Her latest outing comes after revealing the romantic message Ben engraved on her engagement ring – the fifth she has received in the course of a turbulent love life that includes three failed marriages.

Talking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music One, J-Lo said Ben had the words, “Not. to go. Everywhere,’ carved into the bauble.

“That’s how he signed his emails when we started talking again,” Lopez said. Like, “Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.”

He was first engaged to J-Lo in the early s, and after their divorce, he was married to Jennifer Garner for ten years until 2015.”

Swan over: The 53-year-old pop act, who is currently married to Ben Affleck, tucked a tight white blouse into high-waisted trousers

‘Bennifer’ is currently awaiting the renovation of her posh $28 million block in Bel-Air, which will reportedly be their marital home.

Meanwhile, they are said to be staying in a Beverly Hills rental property owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, who used to be engaged to Mariah Carey.

Meanwhile, Ben has sold his own seven-bedroom mansion in the Pacific Palisades for $28.5 million, according to Architectural abstract.

Ben reportedly acquired the Pacific Palisades property due to closeness to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he amicably co-parents three children.

Married many: Her latest outing comes after she revealed the romantic message Ben engraved on her engagement ring – the fifth she has received

Years after his divorce, Ben and J-Lo rekindled their romance last year and officially tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

After the little Vegas wedding, they honeymooned in Paris before hosting a massive fling at a Georgia plantation-style estate in August.

Jennifer Garner made headlines for not attending the wedding in Georgia because it conflicted with her scheduled shoot in Texas.

Hot couple: Ben and Jen are seen the day after Thanksgiving emerging from the new Broadway revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman

However, she’s apparently been gracious about Ben’s romance, and a E! News source said she was “happy” for him when he got engaged to J-Lo.

Ben and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, attended both the Las Vegas wedding and the Georgia events.

Notably, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck also skipped the last wedding because of what a People source described as ‘family, parental obligations at home’.

Meanwhile, J-Lo, who is now on her fourth husband, shares her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third and final ex-husband Marc Anthony.