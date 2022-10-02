Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck check in on her swanky $28 million Bel-Air pad renovation

<!–

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a pair of glowing honeymooners when they were spotted by Bel-Air this week.

The dynamic duo was apparently in the process of renovating the sprawling $28 million pathway Jennifer owns in the chic enclave.

Ben, 50, cut a dashing figure in a fashionably faded blue blazer over a plaid shirt, while JLo, 53, was Los Angeles chic in huge orange aviators.

Sweeping her luxurious locks into a bun, the pop act gave her outfit a touch of glitter by modeling several pairs of dazzling earrings.

Jennifer bought the sprawling Bel-Air mansion from CSI: NY actress Sela Ward in 2016, dropping a whopping $28 million for the pleasure.

Now that she and Ben are settling into life as a married couple after they tied the knot earlier this year, Jennifer’s spread is being renovated.

Previously, there had been a deluge of reports that “Bennifer” had gone house-hunting in hopes of moving into a brand new marital home.

However, a report in TMZ revealed this week that instead of buying a new home, they’ll just be moving into Jennifer’s Bel-Air home together.

The move will not take place until after the refurbishment is complete, a milestone expected to be reached by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, they are reportedly staying in a Beverly Hills rental home owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, who was formerly engaged to Mariah Carey.

Meanwhile, Ben has reportedly marketed his own mansion in the Pacific Palisades with an asking price of $30 million.

Ben reportedly acquired the Pacific Palisades property due to its proximity to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three amicable co-parents.

Ben was first engaged to J-Lo in the beginning and after their breakup, he was married to Jennifer Garner for ten years until 2015.

Years after his divorce, Ben and J-Lo rekindled their romance last year and officially tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

After the small Vegas wedding, they honeymooned in Paris before hosting a massive affair in August at a plantation-style estate in Georgia.

Jennifer Garner made headlines for not attending the Georgia wedding because it conflicted with her scheduled shoot in Texas.

But she’s apparently been gracious about Ben’s romance, and a… e! News A source said she was “happy” for him when he got engaged to J-Lo.

Ben and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, attended both the Las Vegas wedding and the Georgia ceremony.

Notably, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck also skipped the last wedding because of what a… People source described as ‘family, parental obligations at home.’

Meanwhile, J-Lo, who now has her fourth husband, shares her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third and final ex-husband Marc Anthony.